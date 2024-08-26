Manchester United are ready to cash in on an experienced midfielder if the right deal presents itself, while Barcelona are closing in on a potential transfer coup involving a top Italy international attacker – all in Monday’s Euro Paper Talk.

UNITED READY TO OFFLOAD MAINOO UNDERSTUDY

Manchester United are reportedly willing to offload a top star before Friday’s transfer deadline but only if they receive a suitable offer for his services.

The Red Devils have started to revamp Erik ten Hag’s squad following Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s Old Trafford investment, with a focus on bringing down the average of the squad and diluting the huge salaries currently in play at United.

Netherlands striker Joshua Zirkzee arrived from Bologna and French defender Leny Yoro from Ligue 1 side Lille in July before a double deal was completed for Bayern Munich duo Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui this month.

However, there also remains a focus on getting some of ten Hag’s fringe stars out the door, with Scott McTominay seemingly closing in on a surprising switch to Napoli.

Another player who is expected to be offloaded is experienced midfielder Christian Eriksen, with Romano providing an update on the Dane’s future.

The 32-year-old arrived at Old Trafford in Ten Hag’s debut season after he left Brentford and completed a move to United on a free transfer in 2022.

Eriksen was an influential figure in Ten Hag’s midfield in his maiden campaign but his second season was disrupted by injuries and the emergence of Kobbie Mainoo, who is now well ahead of him in the pecking order.

Man Utd waiting on Eriksen offers

Romano has revealed that United have not “received any formal approach” for Eriksen as yet, but that the Red Devils could let him leave if the “right” proposal is offered.

“For Eriksen, it will depend on the proposals. A lot of rumours, a lot of stories, but from what I heard there is still no bid on Manchester United’s table,” he said.

“They have not received any formal approach from any club.

“Let’s see if someone will arrive with a good proposal for Eriksen and if that proposal is quite attractive for the player that could be the case otherwise [that he will leave].

“At the moment, the situation is still quiet from what I’m hearing, so it will depend on proposals. But again, a lot of noise, but still no bids on the table.”

ARSENAL GIVEN LOOKMAN HOPE

Ademola Lookman is still keen on a switch to Paris Saint-Germain, but the French club will not meet Atalanta’s valuation which could bring other interested clubs like Arsenal into the picture. (Florian Plettenberg)

Al Ahli are close to securing a deal for Brentford and England striker Ivan Toney after he had no Premier League takers. (Rudy Galetti)

Teun Koopmeiners is on the verge of joining Juventus but the Bianconeri are also continuing talks with Manchester United for Jadon Sancho. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Barcelona centre-back Clement Lenglet has joined Atletico Madrid on loan for this season, with no buy option included according to the clubs involved. (Football Espana)

Billy Gilmour’s proposed switch to Napoli will not happen on Monday due to some technical issues but there is every confidence that the transfer will go ahead this week. (CalcioNapoli24)

There’s a growing chance Aston Villa summer signing Enzo Barrenechea could leave the Birmingham club before the end of the summer transfer window after Unai Emery lost trust in the player. (Calciomercato)

CHIESA TO BARCA GATHERS PACE

Out-of-favour Juventus attacker Federico Chiesa has been offered to Barcelona. The player’s agent has initiated talks with the Catalan giants and the deal now depends on whether they would be willing to buy the Italian, who has also been heavily linked with a Premier League switch. (Fabrizio Romano)

Nice have agreed personal terms with Borussia Dortmund forward Youssoufa Moukoko. The 19-year-old is seeking to leave Dortmund to gain more regular first-team football. (Foot Mercato)

Young Brazilian forward Vitor Roque has completed his loan move to Real Betis from Barcelona, the Catalan giants confirmed on Monday. (Various)

Real Madrid have confirmed the exit of 19-year-old attacking talent Nico Paz, who has joined Cesc Fabregas’ Spanish-speaking revolution at Como in Serie A. Paz has penned a four-year deal with the Italian side, who were promoted last season. (Football Espana)

Milan coach Paulo Fonseca is already under pressure after a poor start to the season, sparking speculation of Massimiliano Allegri’s potential return to San Siro. (Tuttosport)

Paulo Dybala admits he did ‘think about’ the huge Al-Qadsiah offer of €75m over three years, but explains why he decided to stay at Roma. ‘There are many other things to consider.’ (Sky Sport Italia)

Sydney FC have signed former Juventus and Bayern Munich star Douglas Costa in a massive coup for the A-League Men. (ESPN)