Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain are in talks over an incredible swap deal involving four players, Arsenal could announce the signing of a Spain star in a matter of days, while Liverpool are closing on a brilliant triple deal, with a Real Madrid target top of their priorities.

MAN UTD AND PSG ‘IN TALKS’ OVER DOUBLE DOUBLE SWAP DEAL

Manchester United chief Sir Jim Ratcliffe is gearing up for what has been described as his most ambitious transfer plan yet with talks over a double-double swap deal with Paris Saint-Germain reportedly underway.

British billionaire Ratcliffe is determined to catapult United back into a major force in England and Europe and is leaving no stone unturned in his quest for greatness.

However, he has made clear that he will not do so by simply buying the world’s already-established superstars, instead deciding to seek out and sign those younger talents who are on their way instead to becoming global phenoms.

And the club’s first two signings of the summer window – Joshua Zirkzee and Leny Yoro – fall perfectly in line with exactly what Ratcliffe is looking for.

The Manchester United chief, though, is only just beginning and plans to further strengthen their squad are beginning to gather pace with a double raid on Bayern Munich for Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui in the works.

However, it is a potential double raid on PSG which is the talk of Europe right now and amid claims Ratcliffe has given the green light for two of the club’s most high-profile stars to leave in a sensational four player trade off with PSG.

Indeed, the Parisian giants – looking to rebuild after their golden age of Neymar, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe came to an end – have targeted a double raid on United for both Jadon Sancho and Bruno Fernandes.

Per L’Equipe, PSG’s interest in the pair is genuine and that the French giants feel a deal is there to be done with United.

Sancho has recently returned to first-team training with United, though it is still expected that a move away will be given the go-ahead if a significant offer comes their way.

And having torched them in the UCL semi-finals while on loan at Borussia Dortmund, PSG have now decided they want a piece of Sancho for themselves.

Fernandes, meanwhile, would prove a monumental loss for United given the skipper’s importance to them ever since his arrival from Sporting Lisbon.

Man Utd ready to bring in PSG duo Simons and Ugarte

Indeed, Fernandes has a sensational tally of 79 goals and 66 assists for United in the 233 appearances he has made since his initial £47m move in January 2020.

With a record of a goal contribution every 1.6 games for the club, he would leave a gaping hole to fill.

However, it seems Ratcliffe and Dan Ashworth have already settled on that man in the form of PSG playmaker Xavi Simons.

The Netherlands star underlined his very obvious qualities at the European Championships over the summer, notably scoring a scorcher of a goal in their semi-final clash against England.

But after spending the last two seasons on loan with PSV and then RB Leipzig, it seems he does not have a future in the French capital and they are open to cashing in on the 21-year-old this summer.

Having been valued at €60m, Simons has found himself linked with a move to United.

And his name has come up for discussion during their approaches for another PSG man in Manuel Ugarte, with the Uruguayan cleared to leave this summer as the Ligue 1 giants make room for the arrival of Joao Neves from Benfica; a player also previously of interest to United.

A double deal for Simons and Ugarte would set United back around €120m (£101m) but now reports in Portugal claim talks are underway over a four-way swap with the PSG pair moving to Old Trafford in a straight swap with Sancho and Fernandes.

Swap deals are notoriously difficult to arrange at the best of times and often go through as separate transactions anyway.

However, it’s claimed this four-way swap could have serious legs and that Ratcliffe has given the green light to the move, believing the deals can strengthen United in two areas and give them strong options for a number of years to come.

ARSENAL GET OSIMHEN HOPE WITH SPAIN STAR ALSO SET TO SIGN

Manchester City will make a move for PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma if they are forced to cash in on Ederson this summer amid links for the Brazilian to Saudi Arabia. (Sky Italia)

Chelsea and Arsenal are on red alert after Victor Osimhem’s prospective transfer to PSG broke down over a disagreement over the costs involved. The Nigerian’s prioritiy remains on leaving Napoli this summer and with a move to Saudi Arabia completely ruled out. (Fabrizio Romano)

PSG have now made contact with Athletic Club over a deal for Spain winger Nico Williams – and are ready to beat Barcelona and a clutch of Premier League clubs to the signing of the €58m star. (Sport)

Arsenal are ‘best placed’ to sign Mikel Merino and there is a growing belief in Spain that the midfielder exit from Real Sociedad to join the Gunners will be confirmed in the coming days. (Sport)

Atletico Madrid are planning an improved offer to Chelsea for Conor Gallagher and could issue a take-it-or-leave it offer worth €40m (£33.7m) bid for the England midfielder. (AS)

Bayer Leverkusen are back in control of Jeremie Frimpong’s future after the expiry of his €40m release clause, meaning the likes of Manchester United and Liverpool must now negotiate a deal with the Bundesliga champions if they want to pursue his signing. (Fabrizio Romano)

Tottenham Hotspur are hoping to beat Chelsea and Aston Villa to the impressive capture of Spanish defender Mario Hermoso, whose transfer to Napoli is on the verge of falling through. (Tuttomercato)

REAL MADRID MOVE FOR MAN CITY OLD BOY AFTER LENY YORO FAILURE

Manchester United’s signing of Leny Yoro has forced Real Madrid to consider alternatives and there is a growing push within the boardroom at the Bernabeu to try and sign former Manchester City man Aymeric Laporte, who is currently playing for Al-Nassr. (The Athletic)

Chelsea are chasing three goalkeepers this summer with Real Madrid’s Andriy Lunin and Villarreal’s Filip Jorgensen their top options. But Enzo Maresca could yet move for Leicester City’s Mads Hermansen if deals for the others do not materialise. (various)

Arsenal face strong competition from Barcelona for striker Viktor Gyokeres after they earmarked the Sporting Lisbon star as their ideal long-term replacement for Robert Lewandowski. (Sport)

Aston Villa are planning an approach to Atletico Madrid to sign Joao Felix as a replacement for Moussa Diaby, who remains on course for a £50m move to Al-Ittihad. (Marca)

Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah has agreed personal terms with French club Marseille and are confident of completing a deal for the unwanted Gunners star. (L’Equipe)

Manchester United are chasing a deal for Morocco right-back Noussair Mazraoui from Bayern Munich, who Erik ten Hag wants as a replacement for West Ham target Aaron Wan-Bissaka. (Sky Deutschland)

Manchester United are keen to hijack AC Milan’s agreement to sign Youssouf Fofana from Monaco, while they are also edging closer towards the capture of PSG midfielder Manuel Ugarte. (RMC Sports)

LIVERPOOL TRIPLE TRANSFER PLANS BEGIN WITH ALEXANDER-ARNOLD

Arne Slot is exploring a possible deal to bring Feyenoord midfielder Quinten Timber – the twin brother of Arsenal star Jurrien – to Liverpool this summer amid a €40m (£33.7m) asking price. (Caught Offside)

Liverpool’s CEO of football, Michael Edwards, is also ready to hold talks over a new deal with Trent Alexander-Arnold the moment he returns from holiday and in an effort to ward off reports of a high-profile transfer to Real Madrid. (The Athletic)

Liverpool midfielder Wataru Endo has confirmed the Reds are actively chasing a replacement for Mo Salah and that Real Sociedad’s Takehiro Kubo is firmly on their wishlist. (Abema Sports Time)

Juventus are in talks with the agents of Karim Adeyemi with the Borussia Dortmund forward emerging as a top target for boss Thiago Motta. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Tottenham face new competition from Inter Milan for Federico Chiesa, after it emerged the Italy winger can leave Juventus for a fee of around €25m to €30m this summer. (Corriere dello Sport)

Former Liverpool man Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is looking for a return to England after being told he is no longer part of Besiktas’ plans after just one year in the Turkish Super Lig. (various)

Roma’s interest in signing Leeds winger Crysencio Summerville is genuine, though his €40m price tag could prove too steep and a move for the Dutchman will only be made if they don’t land first choice, Matias Soule from Juventus. (Calciomercato)