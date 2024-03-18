Ratcliffe groundwork sees Man Utd lead race for magnificent Arsenal, Real Madrid target

Manchester United are the best-placed club to sign Benfica star Antonio Silva despite him also being pursued by Arsenal, Real Madrid and Chelsea, according to a report.

Silva is only 20 years old but is already being touted as a player with world-class potential. He has forced his way into the Benfica starting eleven, having made 41 appearances across all competitions this season, while also becoming a regular for the Portugal national team.

Silva is a right-footed centre-back who stands at 6ft 2in, which makes him an imposing figure in both boxes. He is an exceptional ball-playing defender who makes up for a slight lack of pace with his brilliant game intelligence.

Silva loves getting stuck in and is usually high up in the Primeira Liga rankings when it comes to tackles and interceptions.

In February, former Tottenham Hotspur player Jan Vertonghen – who now plays with Silva at Benfica – said of the starlet: “The boy will be a legend. If he keeps doing what he’s been doing, he has everything to be one of the best defenders in the world in a year or two.”

In the past few months, Man Utd have been credited with an interest in both Silva and his team-mate Joao Neves, who operates in central midfield.

However, sources confirmed to TEAMtalk on February 28 that Arsenal, Real Madrid and Chelsea are all keen to land Silva, too.

GiveMeSport have now provided an update on the situation. They state that Man Utd are in the best position to sign the hugely exciting ace, as Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his INEOS team have done the most groundwork for a possible deal.

Man Utd leading charge for Antonio Silva

Man Utd have initiated contact with Benfica to find out how they can win the transfer race. Benfica have told Ratcliffe and co. that they rate Silva incredibly highly and will therefore hold out for a massive €100million (£85.5m) before selling him.

That is clearly huge money, and it would break Harry Maguire’s record as the most expensive defender in the world following his £80m switch to Old Trafford in 2019.

But Ratcliffe is determined to make Man Utd one of the truly elite teams in the world again, and signing players such as Silva is the best way to do that. Silva could justify his price tag by becoming a crucial part of the Man Utd defence for the next 10 years.

Arsenal, Madrid and Chelsea could all begin talks with Benfica in the coming months, but as things stand it looks like Silva may be heading to Man Utd in the summer.

