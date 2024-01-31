Sir Jim Ratcliffe reportedly wants to bring Gleison Bremer and Joshua Zirkzee to Man Utd this summer

Manchester United are planning a triple raid for three top Serie A stars worth a combined £128m, Liverpool are targeting a top Bundesliga forward, while Real Madrid believe they can pull off a major €100m raid on Manchester City thanks to Jude Bellingham.

RATCLIFFE PLANS GLEISON BREMER SWOOP FOR MAN UTD

Manchester United chief Sir Jim Ratcliffe has set his sights on an astonishing triple Serie A raid to help transform the club’s fortunes next season.

With the Red Devils keeping their powder dry in the January window, a major cash influx is planned at the club during the summer window to help elevate Manchester United from their current mediocrity.

As a result, Ratcliffe reportedly has his eyes on three of Italian football’s best talents in what is being billed as a triple €150m splurge.

The British business will focus on quality over quantity at Old Trafford and reportedly wants a new spine, with a new centre-half, a new midfielder and a top new striker to help Erik ten Hag’s side reclaim a place among the elite.

As far as a defender goes, the Red Devils have had their eyes on both Jean-Clair Todibo, from Ratcliffe’s other club, Nice, and Barcelona’s imposing centre-half Ronald Araujo.

However, with both deals seemingly looking difficult to pull off, a new name has entered their thinking in the form of Gleison Bremer.

The 26-year-old Brazilian is regarded as one of Serie A’s best defenders and, at 26, is about to come into his prime.

Juventus are doing their best to put United off a move, with Calciomercato reporting they have stuck a prohibitive €70m (£59.8m) price tag on his head.

However, after winning an average of five duels per game and with 5.1 ball recoveries per 90, Ratcliffe feels Bremer would be worth the investment. And Calciomercato claims they will have no qualms in meeting the Bianconeri’s asking price in the summer.

Man Utd also want two more Serie A stars as part of €150m triple raid

Having brought in two Serie A stars last summer in Andre Onana and Rasmus Hojlund, United seemingly see the Italian market as a great opportunity.

And per reports over the last 24 hours, they also have two other top Serie A talents in their sights to fill both their need for a new midfielder and another centre forward.

First up, Ratcliffe has reportedly opened talks with Atalanta over a deal to sign Brazilian midfielder Ederson, who is enjoying an excellent season for Gian Piero Gasperini’s side.

Rated in the €40m bracket, Atalanta are determined to hang on to their prized asset until the summer when it is likely a big auction will take place for his services.

Newcastle are reportedly likely to be very much in the centre of that race, but with Ratcliffe making the early move, it is reported United may have secureda key advantage.

The Red Devils are also spying a third raid on Italy, this time for Bologna frontman Joshua Zirkzee.

The Netherlands U21 star has caught the eye this season, scoring 10 goals and providing two assists from 23 appearances.

And with United having only scored 24 goals in their opening 21 Premier League games so far, Ratcliffe recognises that this is an area in need of urgent attention.

At just 22 years of age, the former Bayern Munich star fits the fill of a young, upcoming talent that Ratcliffe wants to focus on attracting once he officially takes the reins at Old Trafford.

Also rated in the €40m mark, according to journalist Ben Jacobs, United would need to spend €150m (£128m) to secure all three signings.

LIVERPOOL PLOT SHOCK MOVE TO SIGN BUNDESLIGA FORWARD

Juventus are set to finalise the signing of Carlos Alcaraz from Southampton, paying a loan fee of around €1.5m but with an option to buy in the summer set at €35m (£29.9m). The capture of the Argentine ends the Bianconeri’s long search for a new midfielder which has seen the likes of Kalvin Phillips, Thomas Partey and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg all linked. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has surprisingly reached out to former coach Frank Rijkaard as a successor to Xaxi, after seemingly drawing blanks in his quest for Jurgen Klopp, Mikel Arteta and Thiago Motta. (Radio Marca)

Liverpool are considering a surprise approach to sign Hoffenheim forward Maximilian Beier ahead of rival suitors Everton, Brentford and Burnley. (SportsBILD)

Wolves are reportedly on the brink of signing Paris Saint-Germain youngster Noha Lemina on loan with a view to a permanent €2m deal in the summer. (Fabrizio Romano)

Werder Bremen are considering a late move to sign Manchester United’s 19-year-old midfielder Isak Hansen-Aaroen. (Benedikt Duda)

Palmeiras playmaker Raphael Veiga has outlined his wish to play in Europe – and has named Manchester United as his preferred destination. Barcelona and Real Madrid have also been linked with a move for the 28-year-old. (AS)

West Ham are set to hold further talks over a deal to sign FC Nordsjaelland winger Ibrahim Osman, though reports claim the deal could well be hijacked by Arsenal. (various)

ATALANTA EYE BIRMINGHAM STAR TO REPLACE MAN UTD TARGET

Atalanta plan to offer €6m to €8m (£5.1m to £6.8m) to sign Jordan James, though Birmingham are likely to reject the offer. The midfielder is seen as a possible replacement for Ederson, who is being tracked by Manchester United. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Real Madrid have been left disappointed by a failure to sell Luka Modric this month after expecting a big-money offer to come in from Saudi Arabia. (Cadena SER)

Los Blancos, however, will offer Toni Kroos a new one-year deal after deciding the veteran German and Man City target still has a role to play at the Bernabeu. (Cadena SER)

Former Arsenal defender Gabriel Paulista is on the verge of joining Atletico Madrid from Valencia. (Fabrizio Romano)

West Ham are close to selling Algeria winger Said Benrahma to Lyon for €17.5m (£15m), while midfielder Pablo Fornals, 27, is nearing a move back to Spain with Real Betis. (L’Equipe)

Fiorentina are set to hold talks with the representatives of Roma striker Andrea Belotti over a loan deal for the remainder of the season. (Gianluca Di Marzio)

Barcelona will make a fresh attempt to sign Girona captain Aleix Garcia, with the midfielder remaining a top target for 2024 despite the exit of Xavi in the summer. (Mundo Deportivo)

PSG are to revive their interest in signing Marcus Rashford this summer as a potential replacement for Kylian Mbappe, amid claims the superstar is close to agreeing on a move to Real Madrid. (various)

Former Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema has decided to stay with Al-Ittihad after all amid claims he was pushing for a return to Europe, with the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea and Lyon among those keen. Ultimately, the player’s reported £2m a week package appears to have put off his suitors. (various)

BELLINGHAM KEY AS REAL MADRID EYE BARGAIN HAALAND SWOOP

Real Madrid have tasked Jude Bellingham with convincing his close friend Erling Haaland to sign for Real Madrid this summer – and believe a €100m deal to partner him with Kylian Mbappe can be agreed. (AS)

Bayern Munich are pushing to sign Granada’s 22-year-old Spain winger Bryan Zaragoza, who they see as a long-term successor to Kingsley Coman. (BILD)

Granada, meanwhile, plan to replace Zaragoza with the signing of Facundo Pellistri from Manchester United on an initial loan deal. (Fabrizio Romano)

Barcelona have rejected an offer of around €9m from RC Lens for young defender Mikayil Faye. (Sport)

Juventus forward Moise Kean has seen his proposed loan move to Atletico Madrid collapse over apparent fitness issues. (ESPN)

Everton and Nottingham Forest are interested in signing Marseille’s former Watford forward Ismaila Sarr on a loan-to-buy deal. (various)

Villarreal are also chasing a move for Sarr, but Marseille are adamant the Senegalese forward is going nowhere. (Marca)

Tottenham are making a late attempt to hijack Barcelona’s planned signing of Lucas Bergvall, with the Djurgardens IF star visiting their training ground on Tuesday. (Mundo Deportivo)