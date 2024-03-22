Ratcliffe intervenes as Man Utd launch move for star who’s blitzed the Championship

Man Utd could sign a Championship stand-out for well below his true market value

Manchester United have barged Brighton aside in the race to sign a player who’s dominated the Championship this season, and why a heavily discounted deal is possible has been revealed in a report.

Upon assuming full sporting control at Old Trafford, British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe has instigated a change in Man Utd’s transfer policy.

Gone are the days of signing superstar names who have seen better days, such as Raphael Varane and Casemiro. Instead, Ratcliffe will task his underlings with signing younger stars who are either British or at the very least have Premier League experience.

To that end, Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite – who recently received his maiden England call-up – has been installed as United’s No 1 target at centre-back.

The 21-year-old could cost a fee in the £70m-£80m range, though stiff competition will come from Real Madrid.

Elsewhere, Crystal Palace’s Michael Olise is a wanted man. A release clause believed to be worth £60m can take the Eagles out of the equation.

Now, according to online outlet 90min, Man Utd have also set the wheels in motion for the signing of a long-term partner for Kobbie Mainoo in the engine room.

United will listen to offers for Casemiro this summer, while Christian Eriksen has admitted he’s unhappy at Old Trafford. Per 90min, Man Utd are eyeing Leicester City’s Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall as the would-be successor to both players.

Dewsbury-Hall tearing up the Championship

The 25-year-old featured heavily during Leicester’s last two seasons in the top flight, though it’s in the Championship this term where the Englishman has taken giant strides forward.

Dewsbury-Hall has racked up 10 goals and 12 assists in 36 league matches from central midfield this season. He sits third in the division in the assists category, trailing only Leeds frontman Georginio Rutter (15) and Ipswich Town’s Leif Davis (14).

Furthermore, Dewsbury-Hall places third in FotMob’s statistical ranking of the best Championship players by average match rating this season.

Only Crysencio Summerville (Leeds) and Jack Clarke (Sunderland) with an average per-match rating of 7.84 beat Dewsbury-Hall’s 7.8.

Man Utd disrupt Brighton; bargain deal to be had?

90min state Dewsbury-Hall remains firmly on Brighton’s radar despite the Seagulls seeing a £20m bid rejected in January.

Brighton intend to bid again for the midfielder and are prepared to raise the stakes. It’s claimed Leicester value their star man around the £45m mark.

However, Man Utd could torpedo Brighton’s hopes by pulling off a deal of their own. It’s revealed the Red Devils have already contacted the player’s camp and the ball is now rolling.

Ratcliffe will refrain from personally getting involved in negotiations. However, it’s revealed he had put Dewsbury-Hall’s name forward to United chiefs and recommended the Foxes man as a prime target who’ll offer ‘value and versatility.’

What’s more, a deal could reportedly be struck for well below Dewsbury-Hall’s true market value.

90min conclude an agreement could be reached for the heavily discounted sum of £25m. Explaining why, it’s noted Dewsbury-Hall has ambitions of playing for England as well as playing in Europe and neither can realistically be achieved in the second tier.

Of course, it was clarified a cut-price £25m deal would only be viable if Leicester fail to win promotion back to the top flight.

Enzo Maresca’s side currently sit second in the Championship table and their feisty three-way scrap with Leeds and Ipswich for the two automatic promotion spots looks like it will go down to the wire.

