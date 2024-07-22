Manchester United are once again looking for a transfer bargain after reportedly submitting a lowball bid to Bayern Munich defender Matthijs de Ligt and amid strong claims the Dutchman will be allowed to leave this summer.

After allowing centre-backs Raphael Varane and Willy Kambwala to leave Man Utd earlier this summer, minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe sought to bolster the club’s defensive line.

While they still have Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez, and Victor Lindelof on their books, the trio spent lengthy periods on the sidelines last season as the Red Devils looked shaky in defence.

That led to them signing Lille star Leny Yoro for £52m, despite fierce competition with Real Madrid, with the 18-year-old seen as one of the best young centre-backs in the world.

While the Frenchman has joined Erik ten Hag’s men, it appears they are still looking to strengthen in that area of the field. Indeed, United are also targeting Bayern’s De Ligt and Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite.

While the Toffees value the 22-year-old at £80m, Ratcliffe was not prepared to pay anything near that amount. In fact, they had a £43m bid knocked back, before their improved £50m offer was turned down as well.

The Premier League giants may yet return with another proposal for the 6ft 5in defender, but it is understood they will not pay more than £55m to acquire his services and Everton are now unwilling to sell anyway.

One man who may cost less than the England international is former Juventus talisman De Ligt. The 25-year-old’s contract at the Bundesliga outfit runs until 2027 but it it understood the Bavarians are open to offers for the Netherlands international.

Reports suggest Bayern want at least £42m for him but it seems this transfer is something Ratcliffe and his entourage are pushing for rather than Ten Hag – despite working with the Dutchman at former club Ajax.

He told AD Sportwereld at the weekend: “It remains to be seen whether De Ligt will come. I know Matthijs well and I will not deny that.

“I wanted to sign him two years ago but at that time, he was already very far along to join Bayern Munich (from Juventus) but believe it or not, his name did not come from me in the process (of targeting signings).”

Bayern reject Man Utd bid

De Ligt is reportedly open to moving to Old Trafford but Ratcliffe seems determined to get him on the cheap as German publication Bild claim the English side have bid just under £30m for the 6ft 2in player.

The report adds that has, unsurprisingly, been rejected, particularly as Bayern signed him from Juventus for £68m back in the summer of 2022.

Ratcliffe is developing a habit of lowballing teams with offers, as United reportedly had their bids of £51m and £59m for 19-year-old Benfica star Joao Neves rebuffed.

The Portugal international, who played a bit-part role in his country’s run to the quarter-finals of the Euros, reportedly has a release clause in the region of £100m, highlighting how far off United are from landing his signature.

It remains to be seen if United will return with an improved offer for De Ligt as they continue to be active in the transfer market.

Despite that, United have optimism that a deal is there to be done.

That’s after Bayern’s honorary president Uli Hoeness admitted it was highly likely the Dutch defender would be allowed to leave this summer.

He said: “It’s possible that a defender will leave. De Ligt is Dutch, the coach at Manchester United (Ten Hag) is Dutch. I would have no problem if he stays. Personally, I would not sell [Dayot] Upamecano.”