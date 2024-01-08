Manchester United are closing on a huge agreement for Jean-Clair Todibo thanks to their INEOS connections, Arsenal are intensifying talks over a £60m midfielder deal, while Chelsea are close to the £113.3m double signing of a Liverpool legend and a world-class striker.

RATCLIFFE TO USE INEOS CONNECTION TO BRING TODIBO TO MAN UTD

Manchester United are reportedly edging closer and closer to the signing of Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo after reports in France claimed the Sir Jim Ratcliffe connection between the two clubs is helping smooth over the transfer passage.

The former Barcelona man has established himself as an absolute defensive rock with Ligue 1 title-chasers, earning a place in an ultra-competitive France defensive line and becoming a much-coveted star in the process.

Indeed, Manchester United have been chasing his signature for some months and held talks with Todibo and his representatives over a possible summer switch.

At the time, manager Erik ten Hag saw those transfer hopes ended by the club’s failure to move on Harry Maguire, who – in summing up the chaos at Old Trafford this season – has fought back to become a regular once again.

However, United’s interest in signing Todibo has not faded and has, in fact, strengthened in recent months in the wake of some really commanding displays by the 24-year-old.

And with Tottenham, Chelsea and AC Milan also on his trail, Nice have responded to that speculation by placing a prohibitive €60m (£51.7m) price on his head.

Luckily for United, though, INEOS’ presence as both Nice owners and soon-to-be confirmed United minority shareholders means they have always held the transfer advantage.

And according to RMC Sport, United are now very much in the picture to get a deal done this month.

Todibo a ‘real option’ to become INEOS’ first Man Utd signing

According to the report, the twice-capped France international is now a ‘real option’ to make the move this month, despite Milan also making very firm enquiries too.

Their interest comes amid claims defender Fikayo Tomori is being courted by Bayern Munich with a big-money deal possible. The Rossoneri would use the cash generated by the sale of the former Chelsea man to fund a bid for Todibo.

However, Ratcliffe is not about to let one of his primary targets slip through the net and the British businessman is ready to take advantage of his very obvious connections between the clubs to bring the player to Old Trafford.

Per reports, United and Nice will likely settle on a fee in the region of €45m (£38.8m) for the centre-half.

Nice, for their part, are determined to hold on to Todibo’s services until the summer and are fighting their cause to resist a January deal.

But United want a deal done for now and it seemingly remains a question of when not if Todibo makes the move, with the 6ft 3in centre-half poised to become the first new arrival of the INEOS era at Old Trafford.

ARSENAL STEP UP TALKS TO SIGN £60M AMADOU ONANA

Arsenal are intensifying talks with Everton over a deal for Amadou Onana, having not been scared off by the Toffees’ £60m asking price for the Belgium midfielder, who wants to make the move. (Sacha Tavolieri)

Real Madrid are ready to go all out and sign Man City sensation Erling Haaland in a €200m (£172.4m) deal this summer and pair him up with Kylian Mbappe, who has also agreed to sign as a free agent, in the most explosive strike partnership seen anywhere for a number of years. (AS)

Sporting Lisbon insist the only way they will sell Newcastle target Ousmane Diomande is if Eddie Howe’s side pay his €80m (£68.9m) exit clause in full. (A Bola)

Eintracht Frankfurt are close to wrapping up negotiations over the signing of Robin Koch, who will seal a permanent move on a free-transfer from Leeds United. (The Athletic)

Manchester City are favourites to sign Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich and are confident they can seal his signing at the end of the season for a fee of around €30m (£24.8m). (BILD)

Leeds United remain favourites to sign Spezia and Poland goalkeeper Bartlomiej Dragowski, despite an approach from Hull City and various clubs in France and Germany. (Il Secolo XIX)

Premier League clubs are on high alert amid claims Barcelona are ready to listen to offers for Denmark defender Andreas Christensen, after deciding he will be the man to make way given their numerous central defensive options. (Sport)

Tottenham are to push through the signing of Radu Dragusin next week and are in talks over a final price, having offered €23m (£19.8m) but Genoa seeking a fee nearer the €30m (£25.8m) mark. (Fabrizio Romano)

BARCELONA OFFERED CHANCE TO SIGN JESSE LINGARD

Barcelona have been offered the chance to sign free-agent former Manchester United and West Ham midfielder Jesse Lingard on a short-term deal to the end of the season. (Sport)

The Blaugrana, however, are likely to snub a move for Lingard and are instead targeting a deal to bring in Girona’s defensive midfielder Aleix Garcia. (Sport)

Napoli are pushing to sign Leicester midfielder Boubakary Soumare – currently on loan at Sevilla – in a €15m deal this month. (Il Mattino)

The faltering Italian champions are also in the market to sign forgotten Fulham midfielder Sasa Lukic on loan after he failed to make an impact following his switch from Torino. (Tuttomercato)

Juventus have dropped out of the race to sign Man City midfielder Kalvin Phillips and Tottenham’s Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg due to the costs involved in both deals. (Fabrizio Romano)

Former Tottenham boss Antonio Conte was in the stands to watch Napoli lose 3-0 to Torino and is now in line to replace Walter Mazzarri as coach at the end of the current season. (Calciomercato)

Arsenal are ready to trigger the €40m (£34.4m) clause in the contract of Jeremie Frimpong and are now expected to sign the Bayer Leverkusen defender and long-term Manchester United target in the summer. (BILD)

CHELSEA TO AGREE OSIMHEN DEAL; BLUES FAVOURITES FOR HENDERSON

Chelsea have agreed to meet the €120m (£103.3m) release clause in Victor Osimhen’s deal with a move from Napoli set to go through on July 1. (Il Mattino)

The Blues are also favourites to sign Jordan Henderson in a £10m deal after his miserable spell with Al Ettifaq, while Fulham, Crystal Palace and Newcastle are also contenders to sign the 33-year-old former Liverpool man. (various)

Wolves playmaker Goncalo Guedes is set to cut short his loan spell at Benfica and join Villlareal instead on a six-month loan deal. The Yellow Submarine have already agreed a deal for Eric Bailly and also want Man Utd winger Facundo Pellistri. (Marca)

Juventus are in talks about extending the contract of Weston McKennie after he roared back to his very best form following his miserable loan spell with Leeds United last season. (Goal)

Atletico Madrid’s former Manchester City defender Stefan Savic is a surprise target for Fenebahce this month after Diego Simeone cleared the Montenegro international’s sale. (AS)

Djurgardens’ teenage midfielder Lucas Bergvall is proud to see his name linked with Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester United, but insists he is only focusing on his future with the Swedish side. (Mundo Deportivo)

Former Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci is on the verge of joining Fenerbahce, after already saying his farewells to his Union Berlin teammates. (Sky Deutschland)

Chelsea are hoping to complete the signing of Athletic Bilbao defender Aitor Paredes this month after being scared off a deal for Benfica’s Antonio Silva due to his €100m asking price. (various)