Ratcliffe masterplan sees Man Utd rival Chelsea for summer signing of Crystal Palace star; Man City, Liverpool links explained

Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise is of interest to up to four Premier League giants

Michael Olise has major interest in his signature and although he is set to stay at Crystal Palace this month there is a big possibility it will be his last season playing at Selhurst Park, sources have told TEAMtalk.

As correctly reported today, Manchester United are keen on bringing him into the club under the guidance of Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who is hopeful of making Old Trafford the go-to place for the best English talent.

However, he will face major competition for Olise with sources updating TEAMtalk about the interest and possible destinations of the 22-year-old.

Chelsea have a long-term interest and have marked him as a player they believe matches their ideals and recruitment goals.

The Blues activated his £35 million release clause last summer, but the winger decided to stay put.

This was due to his loyalty and the fact he was guaranteed playing time; he has also signed a new contract for the Eagles with a higher release clause that becomes active in the summer.

Along with an improved salary, perhaps the inclusion of a new exit clause was the kind of compromise Palace had to make in order to keep Olise at the club for longer.

Are Man City and Liverpool also in Olise race?

Liverpool have had interest in him also with Jurgen Klopp looking at the summer with a potential exit of Mohamed Salah on the cards and they will continue to build on the additions of last summer.

Time will tell if they move for Olise in a few months, most likely dictated by the future of their star man Salah, but they are not the most invested in a deal at this stage.

Manchester City have also marked the Englishman as a potential addition, with his ability on the ball and technical skill a real attraction to Pep Guardiola.

His homegrown status is also of major importance as they try to keep themselves in line with European squad rules.

Since joining Crystal Palace from Reading in 2021, Olise has played 80 times for the club, contributing 20 assists and 11 goals.

Those tallies include five goals and one assist from the nine appearances he has made this season since recovering from a hamstring injury.

His new terms have tied him to the club until 2027, but obviously Palace will be powerless in the summer if their new valuation is met.

READ MORE: Arsenal yet to make contact over prolific LaLiga star second only to Bellingham as Crystal Palace, Wolves consider move