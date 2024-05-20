Todd Boehly and Chelsea are looking to beat Sir Jim Ratcliffe, Manchester United, to a top target this summer

Manchester United chief Sir Jim Ratcliffe will have to act fast if he wants to bring dream centre-half signing to the club this summer with Chelsea counterpart Todd Boehly reportedly edging ahead in the race to sign Gleison Bremer by making a firm promise to the Juventus man.

While Chelsea finished the Premier League campaign with yet another win to finish the season in sixth place, underlining the progress they have made under Mauricio Pochettino and pointing to a very bright future, it has so far been a season to forget for Manchester United under Erik ten Hag after stuttering and stumbling their way through a thoroughly-disappointing campaign.

Somewhat incredibly, they could still finish the season both with silverware and in qualfying for Europe if they manage to overcome Manchester City in Saturday’s FA Cup final at Wembley, though few people would give them much hope of ruining Pep Guardiola’s quest to land a double Double.

As a result of their struggles, it still remains uncertain if Ten Hag will be given the green light to continue in his role as United manager next season, with technical director Jason Wilcox currently undergoing a thorough audit of the Dutchman’s capabilities of remaining in charge.

Much of his chances could depend on a morale-boosting win over City on Saturday and landing a second piece of silverware of his reign.

Either way, planning for the summer window is already well underway at Old Trafford and TEAMtalk understands that Ratcliffe wants four big-name signings to help transform the club’s fortunes next season, with a defender, midfielder, striker and right-winger on their wishlist.

Man Utd ‘bewitched’ by Gleison Bremer

United have already cleared the decks for a new central defensive arrival by confirming the departure of Raphael Varane, with the World Cup winner leaving at the end of his contract and with the Red Devils deciding not to take up the one-year option on his £340,000 a week deal.

Saving themselves a colossal £17.68m a year in wages alone, United will reinvest that cash into a new signing, with that shortlist seemingly down to two names in Gleison Bremer and Jarrad Branthwaite.

United have watched the Juventus star closely over the last few weeks and have had scouts present at several of his recent outings of late.

The 27-year-old Brazil international is regarded as one of the most fearsome centre-halves in Serie A and, after watching him help the Bianconeri win the Coppa Italia, keeping a clean sheet against Atalanta in the process, United’s scouts are set to have been ‘bewitched’ by his abilities.

Furthermore, United chief Ratcliffe is also ‘ready to get serious’ in his attempts to bring him to Old Trafford this summer, with even the €70m (£60m) valuation Juventus have put on his head unlikely to dissuade him from making his move.

Todd Boehly plays transfer ace card in bid to sign Juventus star

However, it’s understood that Chelsea are now ready to make a beeline for the Brazil’s signature after his signing was also recommended to Boehly.

The American has learned the hard way that simply throwing money at the Chelsea squad is not always the best policy and is ready to adopt a more simple approach, signing only players they need going forwards.

And with veteran schemer Thiago Silva waving farewell to the Stamford Bridge crowd on Sunday, the Blues will now make a beeline to bring in Bremer as his replacement.

The Blues chief is also ready to meet the asking price in the four-times capped Brazil defender’s deal, and plans to sweeten the deal by guaranteeing him first-team football by moving to Stamford Bridge.

Juve are ready to greenlight his sale, seeing his departure as a way to generate much-needed income and having already identified Bologna’s Riccardo Calafiori as a €35m replacement.