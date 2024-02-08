Euro Paper Talk: Ratcliffe pushing for Man Utd to sign lethal €60m striker; Arsenal, Tottenham battling over classy LaLiga full-back

Manchester United have intensified their efforts to sign a prolific Ligue 1 striker this summer, while Arsenal, Tottenham and Chelsea are all looking to sign a Girona left-back and Chelsea have been told how they will have to pay for Dusan Vlahovic – all in Thursday’s Euro Paper Talk.

RATCLIFFE CRANKS UP UNITED INTEREST FOR LILLE HOTSHOT

Manchester United have reportedly stepped up their bid to sign prolific Lille striker Jonathan David this summer.

Sir Jin Ratcliffe will oversee the club’s transfer business when the current campaign comes to an end, but there is a feeling among the Old Trafford hierarchy that Rasmus Hojlund needs strong competition for his starting place.

The Denmark international has finally started to find his feet in the Premier League, having struggled in the first half of the campaign despite scoring five times in the Champions League group stage.

Indeed, Hojlund has scored in each of his last four league outings and has five in six games in all competitions.

But with Anthony Martial almost certainly moving on and Marcus Rashford irking the club’s management recently, United are in the market for a new No.9 and that could well be Lille star David.

Reports from European outlets on Thursday claim that the Red Devils have intensified their efforts to bring in the Canada international.

The 24-year-old has been a reliable source of goals in France over the last few seasons and has already notched 13 times, adding six assists, in all competitions for his club this term.

David also on radar of Premier League rival

David is currently valued at €60m (£51.1m) by Lille and is also being linked with Chelsea, who view the attacker as a cheaper alternative to Napoli’s Victor Osimhen.

Discussing his future recently, David said of Premier League interest: “When you’re young, these are the clubs you watch, these are the clubs that you think about. It’s flattering. I appreciate it. As we say every year, we’ll see what the future has in store for us.”

It just remains to be seen where United and Ratcliffe decide they need to focus their attention more in the summer.

A new centre-back will almost definitely be required, with doubts over the futures of Harry Maguire, Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof and Jonny Evans.

Central midfield is another area in need of a revamp, with Christian Eriksen being tipped for a summer exit while veteran Brazilian Casemiro could also follow the Dane out the Old Trafford exit door.

VILLA TO RIVAL MAN UTD FOR DUMFRIES

Aston Villa have joined Manchester United in the race to sign Inter Milan attacking right-back Denzel Dumfries. The 27-year-old’s contract with the Nerazzurri expires in June 2025. (FcInterNews)

Bayern Munich are ready to step up their interest in Barcelona centre-back Ronald Araujo, who could cost as much as €100m. (Diario Sport)

Barcelona could move for Everton midfielder Amadou Onana in the summer, as Newcastle United’s Bruno Guimaraes is too expensive. (Sport)

Inter captain Lautaro Martinez has demanded a €10m-a-year salary to extend his contract, while the Nerazzurri have offered €8m plus add-ons. (La Gazzetta dello Sport)

Barcelona feel Manchester United target Jules Kounde could be open to a move this summer, with the club ready to part ways with the France international. (Mundo Deportivo)

Juventus-owned winger Matias Soule, who has been linked with Newcastle and Southampton, refuses to rule out leaving Turin this summer. (Gazzetta)

CHELSEA TOLD STRIKER TARGET WILL COST €90M

Chelsea and Atletico Madrid have emerged as clubs interested in Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic, but the Bianconeri’s asking price for the Serbia international is a whopping €90m. (TuttoJuve)

Inter director Piero Ausilio confirms the Nerazzurri are in talks to sign Mehdi Taremi and Piotr Zielinski on free transfers and is confident Martinez and Nicolo Barella will sign a contract extension. (Gazzetta)

Las Palmas defender Mika Marmol, 22, could end up at Manchester City in the summer but would then be loaned straight to LaLiga side Girona. (El Chiringuito)

The representatives of Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos have offered his services to Serie A giants Juventus. (Calciomercato)

Barcelona are set to appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport for a ruling on the transfer fee paid by Zenit St. Petersburg for Brazilian winger Malcom. (Football Espana)

Talks are ongoing between Real Madrid and Lille over a move for defender Leny Yoro, who is also wanted by Manchester United and Liverpool. (Marca)

ARSENAL, SPURS IN BATTLE FOR GIRONA ACE

Arsenal, Tottenham and Chelsea are keen on signing the Girona defender Miguel Gutierrez this summer. The highly-rated left-back has a release clause of €35million. (Javier Rodriguez Pascual)

Former Real Madrid playmaker James Rodriguez wants to leave and Sao Paulo, who are in talks to terminate the midfielder’s contract. Turkish clubs are interested in the Colombian player before their winter transfer window shuts on Friday. (Various)

A deal is close to being struck by Fluminense for Arsenal winger Marquinhos, who will head back to his homeland on loan with an option to buy. (GE Globo)

Reports from the Italian capital claim Roma’s owners are negotiating the possible sale of the club to investors in Saudi Arabia. (La Repubblica)

Scottish giants Rangers confirm that Jose Cifuentes has joined Cruzeiro on loan with an option to buy, subject to international clearance. The midfielder has joined the Brazilian Serie A side for a 12-month period. (Various)

Barcelona have won the race to sign 17-year-old left-back Alexander Dimitri Walton, beating Real Betis to the Escola Gava youngster. (Sport)

Juventus will have a €60m transfer budget available next summer, although the sum can be raised with sales and the possible qualification to the 2025 Club World Cup. (Il Corriere dello Sport)

Salernitana are set to sign Kostas Manolas as free agent. The deal has agreed with medical tests booked in for Thursday. Manolas will join Jerome Boateng at Salernitana with Pippo Inzaghi as head coach. (Fabrizio Romano)