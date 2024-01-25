Euro Paper Talk: Ratcliffe to make £172m Man Utd statement signing if Real Madrid finally sign Mbappe; Newcastle join hunt for Saudi attacker

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is ready to lay down a massive marker at Manchester United this summer with a move for a top Real Madrid attacker, while Newcastle are eyeing up a move for a Saudi Pro League forward to bolster Eddie Howe’s frontline.

RATCLIFFE TO MAKE MASSIVE MAN UTD SPLASH

Manchester United are reportedly preparing to splash out a massive £172m for Real Madrid attacker Vinicius Junior this summer, if Kylian Mabppe completes a switch to The Bernabeu.

The Red Devils are expected to make up for a quiet January by going all-in under Sir Jim Ratcliffe this summer once the boyhood United fan finally gets both feet through the door.

United announced on Christmas Eve that Ratcliffe had agreed a deal to buy 25 percent from the Glazer family, subject to Premier League ratification.

And when that deal finally goes through, the British billionaire will take control of footballing operations at Old Trafford – and he’s seemingly ready to make a big splash.

Not many clubs have come in for as much criticism as United for their transfer business over the last decade, which ties in with when legendary former boss Sir Alex Ferguson stepped down.

Goals have been a particular issue for United, especially this season, with Erik ten Hag’s men scoring just 24 in their 21 Premier League outings so far.

Marcus Rashford has looked a shadow of the player who was so lethal in front of goal last term, while big-money summer signing Rasmus Hojlund excelled in the Champions League but has struggled domestically.

The less said about Antony Martial is probably for the better, with the Frenchman scoring just twice in 19 games this season. He is also expected to be out for the next 10 weeks with a groin issue and will likely quit the club in the summer anyway.

And with United looking rather toothless in attack, Ratcliffe wants to make a big statement signing that will signal that the club mean business again in the transfer market.

A recent report claimed that Ratcliffe had given the green light for Man Utd to launch a £172m bid for Vinicius Junior in the summer window, if Real can finally get a deal for Mbappe over the line after years of trying.

That would make the Brazilian winger the second most expensive signing in football history behind Neymar and would also smash United’s record transfer signing.

Real ready to offload Vinicius

And now Spanish publication Nacional insists that Real Madrid president Florentino Perez ‘has decided to sell’ the Brazilian ‘immediately’ if Mbappe heads to Madrid.

It’s reported that in order to bring Mbappe to Spain, Real Madrid will have to first create ‘some victims’ and that they ‘will sell Vini to make room’ for the France superstar.

Bild also claims that Mbappe ‘has made the decision to join Real Madrid when his contract with PSG expires on June 30’, adding that the 25-year-old also expects to pocket a cool ’70 million euros per year’.

The LaLiga giants already have an ‘established a limit of €35m’ a year and, despite Mbappe agreeing to the move, that could still create an issue going forward.

As for Vinicius Junior and United, the winger does all his best work from the left which does create a question over where Rashford would still fit in.

Working from out to in from the left remains the England man’s best position, with Rashford often struggling when asked to play more centrally.

Vinicius has scored 69 goals in 243 appearances for Real, having signed from Flamengo back in 2018, and has emerged as one of the best attacking talents in European football.

The big question for United though is whether they should spend that much on one player of spread it out over three or four, given the size of the rebuild that is likely to take place over the summer.

CHELSEA SET ASKING PRICE FOR LUKAKU

Chelsea have set an asking price of £38m for Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku, who is on loan at Italian club Roma. (Calciomercato)

Marseille have a ‘50-50’ chance of signing Arsenal defender Nuno Tavares over the closing days of the January window. (L’Equipe)

Inter Milan are close to signing former Premier League target Mehdi Taremi from FC Porto. (Calciomercato)

Brighton and Crystal Palace are in the frame to sign FC Nordsjælland star Ibrahim Osman in the winter market. (Tipsbladet)

Brentford have agreed a £2.6m fee with Swedish club Elfsborg for Iceland goalkeeper Hakon Valdimarsson. (Various)

FULHAM STILL IN POLE POSITION FOR ANDRE DEAL

Fulham continue to be the favourites to sign Brazilian midfielder Andre, despite other clubs showing an interest. (L’Equipe)

Belgian club Standard Liege have shown interest in signing Nottingham Forest defender Jonathan Panzo on loan. (Fabrizio Romano)

Royal Antwerp have made enquiries about Leicester midfielder Dennis Praet, who is also on the radar of Torino. (La Dernière Heure)

Aston Villa youngster Josh Feeney is waiting to discover if a move to Real Unión will be sanctioned, with Brexit complications holding things up for now. (El Diario Vasco)

Lazio are considering a move for Federico Bernardeschi after sending Atalanta an offer for Nicolo Cambiaghi. (Gianluca Di Marzio)

Genk right-back Daniel Munoz has gone on strike in an attempt to force through a transfer to Crystal Palace. (Various)

NEWCASTLE JOIN JOTA HUNT

Newcastle are reportedly interested in signing Al-Ittihad winger Jota in the January transfer window. (Various)

Divock Origi is nearing an official exit from Nottingham Forest, but Milan could send the 28-year-old to MLS with three clubs interested. (Football Italia)

Monza reportedly have an agreement with Hellas Verona for the transfer of centre-forward Milan Djuric for an estimated fee of €500,000 plus a series of performance-related bonuses. (TMW)

Burnley and Nottingham Forest are interested in signing Ajax forward Carlos Forbs. (Various)

Wolves defender Jonny Otto is set to make a move to PAOK. (Various)

Inter Milan midfielder Stefano Sensi is on the verge of joining Championship side Leicester City. (Sky Italia)