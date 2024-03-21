Manchester United have decided to spend big on two marquee signings from Serie A, Aston Villa are eyeing a World Cup winner who will become the biggest signing in their history, while Arsenal are nearing an agreement for a classy midfield star.

SIR JIM RATCLIFFE GREENLIGHTS BRILLIANT DOUBLE MAN UTD SIGNING

Manchester United are going full steam ahead with plans to strengthen their squad this summer – and two reports in Italy claim a sensational double raid on Serie A is on the cards for the Red Devils.

The British billionaire recently finalised his £1.3bn purchase of 27.7% of the Glazers’ shares, granting him full sporting control in the process. And the 71-year-old wants to make some statement signings on the transfer front to help catapult Manchester United back among the elite of English and European competition.

Per multiple reports, United plan to bring in four marquee names this summer, though will also need to offload one or two high earners too to keep within the boundaries of FFP.

Now according to Tuttosport, the first of these signings has already been agreed and United are now going full steam ahead with plans to bring in Juventus defender Gleison Bremer.

United have been tracking the Brazil defender for some months now and, following the recommendation of incoming sporting director Dan Ashworth, Ratcliffe has now given the green light for his signing.

With talks already underway, it’s reported Ratcliffe has informed the Bianconeri they will pay a maximum of €50m (£43m) for the defender.

Juventus are holding out for nearer €60m to €70m for the 27-year-old.

However, with technical director Cristiano Giuntoli under pressure to sell a big name to help ease their financial worries, it’s claimed United have a strong belief they can get a deal done for the three-times capped Brazil defender.

Man Utd say yes to Zirkzee transfer after Gleison

The Red Devils are also ready to make it a double raid on Italy this summer with a move for Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee also now also getting approval from Ratcliffe, according to a report.

The Netherlands striker has showcased his talents to brilliant effect in Serie A this summer, helping firing Thiago Motta’s side into Champions League contention.

Having scored 10 goals and adding three assists from 27 Serie A appearances, he has recently earned promotion to the senior Netherlands squad – and looks poised to make his debut in the latest round of international fixtures.

Further down the line, Bologna are facing a huge battle to keep the 22-year-old star, whom they signed for just €7.5m from Bayern Munich.

They have already indicated a desire to keep him, but money talks and with their record sale at €24.5m received from Napoli for Simone Verdi in 2019, they can expect to double that this summer with United now ready to come calling for Zirkzee.

Per Gazzetta dello Sport, the striker ‘knows that he will play in England sooner or later’ and, amid claims an official offer is set to arrive from United, talk of a €50m switch to Old Trafford is gathering serious pace.

Ratcliffe wants a new centre forward this summer as cover and competition for Rasmus Hojlund and it seems they have now decided that Zirkzee is the ideal profile of player they want to bring in.

And if the reports are accurate, then the €100m (£85.5m) double deal will go through quickly into the summer window.

TOTTENHAM GO FULL STEAM AHEAD WITH RAPHINHA SWOOP

Tottenham are going full steam ahead in a move to bring Raphinha back to the Premier League after Barcelona made it clear they will listen to offers for the former Leeds winger. (Sport)

Liverpool have been cleared to sign Antonee Robinson for €35m (£30m) this summer with Fulham opening talks with Italy international Leonardo Spinazzola as replacement and with the Roma star becoming a free agent this summer. (ASRomalive)

Barcelona sporting director Deco remains hopeful he can convince Xavi to change his mind over leaving – but has indicated he is ready to turn to Bournemouth coach Andoni Iraola if he fails in his quest. (AS)

Everton have been offered their pick of four Barcelona stars in a swap deal for Belgium midfielder Amadou Onana, with Ansu Fati, Clement Lenglet, Sergino Dest and Fermin Lopez all up for grabs. (Sport)

Arsenal and Newcastle United are chasing Juventus’ teenage defender Dean Huijsen, with the Dutch defender spending time on loan at Roma this season. (ASRoma live)

Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho is ‘dreaming’ of representing Real Madrid at some stage in the future and wants a move to the Bernabeu if he’s ever forced to leave Old Trafford. (TyC Sports)

Liverpoool are right at the front of the queue to sign Teun Koopmeiners, with Manchester United also scouting the Atalanta midfielder in recent weeks. The Netherlands star is rated in the €50m (£43m) bracket. (Corriere dello Sport)

VILLA EYE BIGGEST-NAME SIGNING IN THEIR HISTORY IN PAULO DYBALA

Aston Villa are plotting the blockbuster signing of Paulo Dybala this summer, with Monchi already making enquiries about his potential €13m exit clause in his Roma deal. (Siamo La Roma)

Chelsea are to make a strong push to sign RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko this summer after his release clause was confirmed as being a mere €50m – with Arsenal, AC Milan and Borussia Dortmund also among those keen. (various)

Lille are demanding Turkish playmaker Arda Guler as a makeweight in any potential move that would see teenage defender Leny Yoro join Real Madrid. (Marca)

AC Milan are ready to make Sevilla’s Youssef En-Nesyri their number one striker target this summer and are prepared to treble the wages of the Moroccan to tempt him to the San Siro ahead of rival interest from long-term admirers West Ham. (various)

Real Madrid are ready to offer back-up goalkeeper Andriy Lunin a major payrise after he impressed as a deputy for Thibaut Cortois in recent weeks. (Marca)

Atletico Madrid are ready to offer Samuel Omorodion a new deal after he impressed in recent weeks and in the belief their €6m signing from Granada can become a major star. (Marca)

Bruno Fernandes has talked up €220m-rated Sporting Lisbon trio Viktor Gyokeres, Morten Hjulmand and Goncalo Inacio in a future hint at Manchester United transfers. (A Bola)

ARSENAL TO TIE JUVENTUS TARGET JORGINHO DOWN TO NEW DEAL

Arsenal are to secure Jorginho to a new deal after ruling out the sale of the former Chelsea man this summer and amid claims Juventus were eyeing a potential free-transfer deal for the 50-times capped Italy star. (various)

Barcelona are among the admirers of Nottingham Forest defender Murillo, though the Brazilian is also catching the eye of Liverpool, Man City and PSG amid claims the Tricky Trees will be forced into his sale. (Estadio Deportivo)

Juventus are ready to extend the loan of Southampton midfielder Carlos Alcaraz for one more season – if the Saints fail to secure promotion back to the Premier League. If the south coast side go up, the Old Lady will need to fork out a €49.5m fee to sign him permanently (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Alphonso Davies is ‘determined’ to force through a move to Real Madrid this summer with the Canadian star making clear his wish to leave Bayern Munich. (AS)

Sevilla are determined to hand breakthrough star Isaac Romero a new deal and raise the attacker’s exit clause from €15m to €75m. (Estadio Deportivo)

Veteran Benfica winger Angel Di Maria is strongly considering a return to his boyhood club Rosario Central to see out his career this summer. (ESPN)

Thiery Henry claims Kylian Mbappe is ‘already ahead of him’ and deserves to be regarded as one of football’s GOATs amid claims the Real Madrid bound forward has strongly considered a move to Arsenal. (Le Parisien)