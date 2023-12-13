Euro Paper Talk: Ratcliffe sees enough with Man Utd flop to be replaced by 6ft 6in giant; Schmadtke orders Liverpool to sign €35m Turkey forward

Manchester United are keen to replace Andre Onana with a LaLiga-based giant, Jorg Schmadtke is urging Liverpool to sign a new attacker, while Chelsea have made a new €100m-rated striker their new No 1 January priority.

RATCLIFFE EYES MAN UTD SWOOP FOR VALENCIA’S MAMARDASHVILI

The fall-out from Manchester United’s early exit from the Champions League and European football altogether could have a far-reaching effect on some of their underperforming stars.

The Red Devils tumbled out of Europe’s premier competition with a whimper after Kingsley Coman’s goal handed Bayern a 1-0 win and left Manchester United staring at a record of four defeats from their six matches played. It was also the club’s sixth home defeat in all competitions so far this season.

Now with incoming new investor Sir Jim Ratcliffe set to finalise his minority stake in the club, the British businessman will be handed control of all transfers in and out at Old Trafford.

Behind the scenes it’s believed that Ratcliffe has been critical of a number of big-money United signings who have failed to deliver upon their initial promise.

And according to reports in Spain, the first man in the firing line may well be struggling goalkeeper Andre Onana.

The Cameroon keeper cost United a fee which will ultimately reach £47.1m – making him the third-most costly goalkeeper in the history of the game.

However, after shipping a catastrophic 15 goals in just six UCL matches, Ratcliffe has reportedly seen enough and wants United to bring in a top-class upgrade at the first available opportunity.

Now it’s claimed that Valencia keeper Giorgi Mamardashvili is his top choice to replace Onana between the sticks with a €40m (£34.3m) swoop being readied in 2024.

Man Utd rival Chelsea for towering Georgian keeper

And while it is not clear if a move for the 6ft 6in Georgia keeper will be made in January, it’s suggested Ratcliffe is keen to make the move by the summer window at the latest.

Mamardashvili has established himself as one of the best around during his two and a half seasons with Los Che.

During that time, his value has shot up, and is now believed to be rated in the €35m – €40m (£30m – £34.4m) bracket by the Spanish outfit.

His performances have also attracted the attention of Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino, who wants a new spine and also has his heart on an upgrade in the goalkeeping department.

But it is United who could make the first move, with Valencia needing to balance their books to help with squad rebuilding of their own.

The 23-year-old is contracted to Valencia until summer 2027 and has kept 23 clean sheets from 79 appearances in all competitions for Ruben Baraja’s side.

CHELSEA MAKE VIKTOR GYOKERES TO STRIKER TARGET

Chelsea are ready to turn their focus towards Sporting Lisbon’s Sweden striker Viktor Gyokeres during the January transfer window. The former Coventry man has 15 goals in 18 appearances so far this season and has a €100m (£86m) exit clause in his deal. (various)

Tottenham are ready to launch a fresh bid to sign Club America’s Sebastian Caceres after an opening €3m offer was rejected. Torino are also keen on the 24-year-old Uruguay defender. (Tuttosport)

Aston Villa are reportedly looking at a deal to bring former Everton forward Moise Kean back to the Premier League with the Italy striker struggling for form at Juventus this season. (Sportitalia)

Bayern Munich matchwinner at Old Trafford, Kingsley Coman, has refused to rule out a future move to the Premier League with the Red Devils, Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City among those previously linked. (Sky Deutschland)

Real Betis are looking to sign one of two Premier League left-backs with Aston Villa’s Alex Moreno and Chelsea’s Marc Cucurella both options. That’s after a move for Leeds’ Junior Firpo was taken off the table. (Estadio Deportivo)

Arsenal have launched a €20m (£17.1m) bid to Santos for striker Marcos Leonardo, who it has been confirmed will leave the Brazilian club following their shock relegation. (Fabrizio Romano)

NEWCASTLE EYE SWOOP FOR TIAGO DJALO

Newcastle are reportedly considering a fresh €20m offer to sign Lille defender Tiago Djalo in the January window after the player’s return to fitness. (Calciomercato)

Barcelona have made it clear they want to keep Ronald Araujo ‘at all costs’ despite the defender holding talks over a possible world-record defensive €105m fee to join Bayern Munich. (Sky Deutschland)

Radu Dragușin’s agent is hoping to help his client secure a move to Tottenham though fears Genoa’s €30m asking price could prove problematic. (Calciomercato)

Reiss Nelson has ruled out a future return to Feyenoord despite recent links to his former club and says his heart ‘belongs’ to Arsenal. (RTL)

Newcastle owners remain admirers of Jose Mourinho and could look to move for him over the summer when his deal with Roma expires and in order to take the club to the next level. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Tottenham are hoping to complete the €45m (£38.7m) double signing of Juventus stars Mathias Soule and Samuel Iling-Junior next month. (various)

SCHMADTKE PUSHING LIVERPOOL TO SIGN KENAN YILDIZ

Liverpool sporting director Jorg Schmadtke has recommended the club move to sign Kenan Yildiz in January amid claims Juventus are open to negotiations over his sale for a fee of around €35m to €40m (£30m to £34.4m). (Calciomercato)

Crystal Palace have made the first move for Mathias Soule by contacting Juventus over a deal for Argentina U20 forward. (Corriere dello Sport)

Newcastle, meanwhile, continue to track Samuel Iling-Junior with the England U21 winger ‘very much liked’ by Eddie Howe and his staff. (Corriere dello Sport)

Borussia Dortmund have joined Newcastle and West Ham in the race to sign Serhou Guirassy, with the Stuttgart having scored 16 Bundesliga goals already this season. (SportsBILD)

Valencia’s chances of signing Racing Ferrol winger Carlos Vicente are fading after owner Peter Lim failed to sanction the €600,000 fee needed to sign the 24-year-old. (Estadio Deportivo)

Liverpool are in new deal talks with Ibrahima Konate, who has emerged as a possible future target for PSG. (Le10 Sport)

Donny van de Beek favours a move to Eintracht Frankfurt with the Man Utd flop opting for a switch to Germany ahead of rival interest from LaLiga high-flyers Girona. (Fabrizio Romano)