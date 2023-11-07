Euro Paper Talk: Ratcliffe in talks to sign brilliant free-agent midfielder for Man Utd; Liverpool free to pursue €60m Tottenham target

Manchester United are targeting two quality signings to kickstart the Sir Jim Ratcliffe era, Tottenham have withdrawn from the race for a Liverpool target, while Chelsea have identified a €40m successor to veteran star Thiago Silva.

RATCLIFFE KEEN TO SIGN GUIDO RODRIGUEZ FOR MAN UTD

Manchester United are stepping up their pursuit of Guido Rodriguez as his contract ticks down at Real Betis – and hopes are growing that the Red Devils can land the Argentine on a free transfer.

Erik ten Hag’s side have struggled badly this season with the midfield an area for particular concern. Indeed, the engine room has quickly been established as a weak point by the club’s new investor Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who is closing in on a 25% investment at Manchester United.

As part of Ratcliffe’s purchase, the British business will be given licence to have more of say on the club’s transfer business.

And while he plans to appoint a new sporting director to help bring those plans to fruition – Paul Mitchell has been strongly linked to the role – Ratcliffe is reportedly pressing ahead with a number of potential targets in 2024.

According to Sport, the name of World Cup winner Rodriguez is very much top of Ratcliffe’s agenda for United in 2024.

The 29-year-old is rated as one of LaLiga’s best defensive midfielders. Having joined Betis from Mexican side Club America in 2020, he has made 145 appearances for the Andalusian side, scoring seven goals.

However, his deal is due to expire next summer, meaning Rodriguez is free to negotiate with overseas clubs from January 1.

As a result, Ratcliffe is looking to pounce on that and sign the player up as a free agent in 2024. Rodriguez could sign a pre-contract agreement with Old Trafford, with Ratcliffe reportedly seeing the free-agent’s market as a shrewd way to bolster United’s squad.

To that end, Rodriguez could prove to the first of the club’s many new arrivals.

Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are also taking a close watch on Rodriguez’s situation. However, the 29-times capped Argentina midfielder is officially only eligible to negotiate with overseas suitors in January – handing United a major advantage over their competition.

As well as Rodriguez, reports in Italy also claim United are looking into a possible deal for Gleison Bremer in 2024.

The Juventus defender is contracted to Juventus until 2027 but it’s claimed they could be forced into his sale if a hefty bid comes their way.

CHELSEA EYE €40M MAN UTD TARGET AS THIAGO SILVA SUCCESSOR

Chelsea have identified €40m (£34.8m) rated Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo – strongly linked with Manchester United – as the long-term successor to 38-year-old defender Thiago Silva – and could launch a move as early as January. (various)

Finnish businessman Thomas Zilliacus has laid out his ambitious plans to buy Inter Milan – and has also oulined his plans to beat the likes of Real Madrid, Liverpool and Manchester United to the signing of Kylian Mbappe. (Calciomercato)

Long term West Ham target Youssef En-Nesyri has made clear his wish to leave Sevilla in 2024 – giving the Hammers fresh hope of a deal for the Moroccan. (ABC Sevilla)

Real Madrid will this week confirm that midfield pair Eduardo Camavinga and Federico Valverde have both committed to new five-year deals. (Cadena Cope)

Barcelona will push to sign €40m (£34.8m) rated Benfica midfielder Florentino Luis as the long-term replacement for Sergio Busquests in 2024 with Oriol Romeu seen only as a short-term fix. (Sport)

Barcelona remain keen on Manchester City playmaker Bernardo Silva and Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi, though the pair will cost €80m and €60m, respectively. (Mundo Deportivo)

Newcastle are in contact with Atalanta over a possible loan-to-buy €55m (£48m) arrangement for Teun Koopmeiners with the long-term Liverpool target seen as a replacement for the suspended Sandro Tonali. (Tuttomercato)

CHELSEA PUSHING FOR JANUARY DEAL TO SIGN VICTOR OSIMHEN

Chelsea are determined to land Victor Osimhen – possibly even as soon as January – and will pay whatever it takes to bring the Napoli striker to Stamford Bridge. (various)

Nottingham Forest target Nino has confirmed that he’s in advanced talks to leave Fluminense – but insists nothing is certain over a move to the Tricky Trees. (Globo Esporte)

Chelsea, Liverpool and Newcastle United are all tracking Real Betis winger Assane Diao, with the teenager rated at €40m. (Mucho Deporte)

Barcelona are expected to receive a €150m (£130.3m) offer from Saudi side Al Abha for veteran striker Robert Lewandowski ahead of the January window. (Sport)

Manchester City are stepping up their interest in Florian Wirtz, having scouted the Bayer Leverkusen playmaker during their match against Hoffenheim on Saturday. (90min)

Real Madrid legend and Castilla coach Raul Gonzalez has dropped a ‘you never know’ hint at him succeeding Carlo Ancelotti as coach of Los Blancos next summer. (Cadena SER)

Lyon attacking midfielder Rayan Cherki is a player of interest to Manchester United as well as Newcastle ahead of the January window. (various)

TOTTENHAM SQUEEZED OUT OF RACE FOR €60M LIVERPOOL TARGET

Tottenham have backed out of the race to sign Goncalo Inacio amid claims that Sporting Lisbon now want €60m (£52.2m) for his January sale. Liverpool, Man Utd and Real Madrid remain keen on the 22-year-old. (O Jogo)

Tottenham Hotspur are considering a 2024 move for Aberdeen defender Slobodan Rubezic, with the defender costing the Dons a bargain £200,000 from Serbian outfit Novi Pazar in the summer. (various)

Burnley loanee Wout Weghorst is ready to end his temporary spell at Hoffenheim and is ready to join Galatasaray in January. (Star)

Juventus are hopeful of agreeing a long-term extension with Adrien Rabiot ahead of the January window and to put an end to reports that the French midfielder could move to either Newcastle or Arsenal. (90min)

Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate admits he one day dreams of playing for Paris Saint-Germain, though a move is not one of his “current objectives”. (Canal-Plus)

Juventus and Everton are to lock horns over a deal for 17-year-old Borussia Monchengladbach forward Winsley Botel. (Fabrizio Romano)

Barcelona are growing increasingly concerned by the lack of game-time of their defender Clement Lenglet since his move to Aston Villa and may look to recall him from Villa Park in the January window. (Sport)