Player Ratings: Alexander-Arnold stars for Liverpool; Roofe on fire

After an absorbing night of cup football at Anfield, Michael Graham picks out Liverpool youngster Trent Alexander-Arnold and Leeds’ Kemar Roofe as star performers.

Liverpool

Simon Mignolet – 6

Made a big early save but had his post to thank in the second half for his clean sheet.

Trent Alexander-Arnold – 8

Hugely impressive display from the youngster, culminating in a delicious cross for the all-important opener.

Lucas – 7

A steady and experienced hand in a young side.

Ragnar Klavan – 6

Looked comfortable on the ball but looked vulnerable at times when exposed to pace.

Alberto Moreno – 6

Seemed to pick up plenty of good positions but generally picked the poorest option thereafter

Kevin Stewart – 7

Looked to take plenty of responsibility on the ball and was tidy with it, although he did fade.

Emre Can – 7

Asked to take greater responsibility without Jordan Henderson beside him and didn’t shirk from it, even if he was less effective.

Oviemuno Ejaria – 6

Held the ball well, but released it poorly. Plenty to build on, though.

Sadio Mane – 6

Liverpool probably needed him to be better in the absence of their star names, but he contributed.

Georginio Wijnaldum – 6

Was a real goal threat but also pretty wasteful at times too. Mixed bag from the Dutchman.

Divock Origi – 8

Got the all important goal and was a thorn in Leeds’ side all night.

Ben Woodburn (Substitute) – 7

Beautifully taken goal by the youngster and a perfect moment for him.

James Milner (Substitute) – 5

Not enough time to really make his mark.

Marko Grujic (Substitute) – 5

Token substitution.

Leeds United

Marco Silvestri – 6

Did plenty to repel Liverpool’s efforts and blameless on the goals

Gaetana Berardi – 6

Liverpool’s threat wasn’t down the left for the most part, but he was steady.

Kyle Bartley – 7

One or two nervy moments but generally very authoritative at the back for Leeds.

Liam Cooper – 6

Withdrawn early but no reflection on his contribution.

Charlie Taylor – 7

Showed why so many are looking at the left-back with an assured display both in defence and in goings forwards.

Ronaldo Vieira – 7

Worked hard and did not look out of place in the illustrious company. Passed well, kept his discipline and was everywhere for Leeds.

Eunan O’Kane – 5

Injury cut short his return to Merseyside, rather disappointingly. Was neat and tidy in possession until his withdrawal.

Hadi Sacko – 6

Loads of energy, loads of endeavour, loads of threat – just no product.

Kemar Roofe – 8

Leeds’ best player on the night. Came within a whisker of scoring a brilliant goal.

Stuart Dallas – 6

Contributed, but wasn’t one of Leeds’ most eye-catching players on the night.

Souleymane Doukara – 6

Very similar to Sacko, really. Could’ve done more but no shame at all in his performance.

Kalvin Philips (Substitute) – 6

Worked hard, tracked back and can take heart from his display.

Luke Ayling (Substitute) – 5

Played his part.

Chris Wood (Substitute) – 6

Certainly added something to the Leeds attack with his sheer presence.