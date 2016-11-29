Player Ratings: Alexander-Arnold stars for Liverpool; Roofe on fire
After an absorbing night of cup football at Anfield, Michael Graham picks out Liverpool youngster Trent Alexander-Arnold and Leeds’ Kemar Roofe as star performers.
Liverpool
Simon Mignolet – 6
Made a big early save but had his post to thank in the second half for his clean sheet.
Trent Alexander-Arnold – 8
Hugely impressive display from the youngster, culminating in a delicious cross for the all-important opener.
Lucas – 7
A steady and experienced hand in a young side.
Ragnar Klavan – 6
Looked comfortable on the ball but looked vulnerable at times when exposed to pace.
Alberto Moreno – 6
Seemed to pick up plenty of good positions but generally picked the poorest option thereafter
Kevin Stewart – 7
Looked to take plenty of responsibility on the ball and was tidy with it, although he did fade.
Emre Can – 7
Asked to take greater responsibility without Jordan Henderson beside him and didn’t shirk from it, even if he was less effective.
Oviemuno Ejaria – 6
Held the ball well, but released it poorly. Plenty to build on, though.
Sadio Mane – 6
Liverpool probably needed him to be better in the absence of their star names, but he contributed.
Georginio Wijnaldum – 6
Was a real goal threat but also pretty wasteful at times too. Mixed bag from the Dutchman.
Divock Origi – 8
Got the all important goal and was a thorn in Leeds’ side all night.
Ben Woodburn (Substitute) – 7
Beautifully taken goal by the youngster and a perfect moment for him.
James Milner (Substitute) – 5
Not enough time to really make his mark.
Marko Grujic (Substitute) – 5
Token substitution.
Leeds United
Marco Silvestri – 6
Did plenty to repel Liverpool’s efforts and blameless on the goals
Gaetana Berardi – 6
Liverpool’s threat wasn’t down the left for the most part, but he was steady.
Kyle Bartley – 7
One or two nervy moments but generally very authoritative at the back for Leeds.
Liam Cooper – 6
Withdrawn early but no reflection on his contribution.
Charlie Taylor – 7
Showed why so many are looking at the left-back with an assured display both in defence and in goings forwards.
Ronaldo Vieira – 7
Worked hard and did not look out of place in the illustrious company. Passed well, kept his discipline and was everywhere for Leeds.
Eunan O’Kane – 5
Injury cut short his return to Merseyside, rather disappointingly. Was neat and tidy in possession until his withdrawal.
Hadi Sacko – 6
Loads of energy, loads of endeavour, loads of threat – just no product.
Kemar Roofe – 8
Leeds’ best player on the night. Came within a whisker of scoring a brilliant goal.
Stuart Dallas – 6
Contributed, but wasn’t one of Leeds’ most eye-catching players on the night.
Souleymane Doukara – 6
Very similar to Sacko, really. Could’ve done more but no shame at all in his performance.
Kalvin Philips (Substitute) – 6
Worked hard, tracked back and can take heart from his display.
Luke Ayling (Substitute) – 5
Played his part.
Chris Wood (Substitute) – 6
Certainly added something to the Leeds attack with his sheer presence.