Ratings: Giroud and Bellarin catch the eye; wasteful Benteke
Olivier Giroud’s amazing scorpion kick made him an easy choice for man of the match, but who else impressed for Arsenal and Crystal Palace?
Arsenal
Petr Cech – 7
Came up with the saves when Arsenal (eventually) needed him.
Hector Bellerin – 8
Along with Monreal on the other side, were Crystal Palace’s chief tormentors for the majority of the game.
Gabriel Paulista – 6
Not really tested until a short spell in the second half but didn’t look like faltering.
Laurent Koscielny – 6
See Gabriel Paulista.
Nacho Monreal – 8
The least eye-catching of Arsenal’s two full backs but perhaps the more effective one.
Mohamed Elneny – 6
Solid rather than spectacular but that’s all he needed to be.
Granit Xhaka – 6
Still struggling to live up to his price-tag for me but he’s doing enough to justify his place.
Lucas Perez – 6
Started brightly with some intelligent movement but didn’t really influence the game.
Alex Iwobi – 7
Scored his goal and was generally decent, but not at his best.
Alexis Sanchez – 7
Uncharacteristically wasteful in front of goal, but provided his usual menace.
Olivier Giroud – 9
We’ll be talking about his goal for a VERY long time. That alone deserved a top rating.
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (substitute) – 7
One fine run and cross. Made his presence felt despite limited minutes.
Aaron Ramsay (substitute) – 6
Did ok but not much more.
Crystal Palace
Wayne Hennessey – 7
Produced a couple of big saves that could have been turning points on another day.
Martin Kelly – 4
Struggled to cope with Arsenal’s threats in wide areas.
Scott Dann – 6
Did ok, but Arsenal’s attacks were generally concentrated down the flanks.
James Tomkins – 6
Same as Dann, really. Did ok but wasn’t under the same kind of pressure as full backs.
Joel Ward – 4
Should have prevented Iwobi’s goal and poor throughout in general.
Jason Puncheon – 5
Never really got into the game in an attacking sense.
Mathieu Flamini – 5
Could he have cut out the cross for Giroud’s opener? Maybe, but it wasn’t his best day against his former club.
Andros Townsend – 6
Had an excellent ten minute spell at 2-0 down but too often forced too far back to influence the game.
Yohan Cabaye – 6
The best of Palace’s midfield three but appeared demoralised by the amount of chasing the Gunners demanded of him.
Wilfried Zaha – 5
Similar to Townsend on the other flank, but without the good ten minute spell.
Christian Benteke – 5
A threat but far too wasteful. He had the opportunities to really influence the game and completely fluffed them.
Jordon Mutch (substitute) – 5
Barely even noticeable.