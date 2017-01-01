Ratings: Giroud and Bellarin catch the eye; wasteful Benteke

Olivier Giroud’s amazing scorpion kick made him an easy choice for man of the match, but who else impressed for Arsenal and Crystal Palace?

Arsenal

Petr Cech – 7

Came up with the saves when Arsenal (eventually) needed him.

Hector Bellerin – 8

Along with Monreal on the other side, were Crystal Palace’s chief tormentors for the majority of the game.

Gabriel Paulista – 6

Not really tested until a short spell in the second half but didn’t look like faltering.

Laurent Koscielny – 6

See Gabriel Paulista.

Nacho Monreal – 8

The least eye-catching of Arsenal’s two full backs but perhaps the more effective one.

Mohamed Elneny – 6

Solid rather than spectacular but that’s all he needed to be.

Granit Xhaka – 6

Still struggling to live up to his price-tag for me but he’s doing enough to justify his place.

Lucas Perez – 6

Started brightly with some intelligent movement but didn’t really influence the game.

Alex Iwobi – 7

Scored his goal and was generally decent, but not at his best.

Alexis Sanchez – 7

Uncharacteristically wasteful in front of goal, but provided his usual menace.

Olivier Giroud – 9

We’ll be talking about his goal for a VERY long time. That alone deserved a top rating.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (substitute) – 7

One fine run and cross. Made his presence felt despite limited minutes.

Aaron Ramsay (substitute) – 6

Did ok but not much more.

Crystal Palace

Wayne Hennessey – 7

Produced a couple of big saves that could have been turning points on another day.

Martin Kelly – 4

Struggled to cope with Arsenal’s threats in wide areas.

Scott Dann – 6

Did ok, but Arsenal’s attacks were generally concentrated down the flanks.

James Tomkins – 6

Same as Dann, really. Did ok but wasn’t under the same kind of pressure as full backs.

Joel Ward – 4

Should have prevented Iwobi’s goal and poor throughout in general.

Jason Puncheon – 5

Never really got into the game in an attacking sense.

Mathieu Flamini – 5

Could he have cut out the cross for Giroud’s opener? Maybe, but it wasn’t his best day against his former club.

Andros Townsend – 6

Had an excellent ten minute spell at 2-0 down but too often forced too far back to influence the game.

Yohan Cabaye – 6

The best of Palace’s midfield three but appeared demoralised by the amount of chasing the Gunners demanded of him.

Wilfried Zaha – 5

Similar to Townsend on the other flank, but without the good ten minute spell.

Christian Benteke – 5

A threat but far too wasteful. He had the opportunities to really influence the game and completely fluffed them.

Jordon Mutch (substitute) – 5

Barely even noticeable.