Ratings: Giroud and Bellarin catch the eye; wasteful Benteke

Michael Graham
Olivier Giroud: Happy with recent form

Olivier Giroud’s amazing scorpion kick made him an easy choice for man of the match, but who else impressed for Arsenal and Crystal Palace?

Arsenal

Petr Cech – 7

Came up with the saves when Arsenal (eventually) needed him.

Hector Bellerin – 8

Along with Monreal on the other side, were Crystal Palace’s chief tormentors for the majority of the game.

Gabriel Paulista – 6

Not really tested until a short spell in the second half but didn’t look like faltering.

Laurent Koscielny – 6

See Gabriel Paulista.

Nacho Monreal – 8

The least eye-catching of Arsenal’s two full backs but perhaps the more effective one.

Mohamed Elneny – 6

Solid rather than spectacular but that’s all he needed to be.

Granit Xhaka – 6

Still struggling to live up to his price-tag for me but he’s doing enough to justify his place.

Lucas Perez – 6

Started brightly with some intelligent movement but didn’t really influence the game.

Alex Iwobi – 7

Scored his goal and was generally decent, but not at his best.

Alexis Sanchez – 7

Uncharacteristically wasteful in front of goal, but provided his usual menace.

Olivier Giroud – 9

We’ll be talking about his goal for a VERY long time. That alone deserved a top rating.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (substitute) – 7

One fine run and cross. Made his presence felt despite limited minutes.

Aaron Ramsay (substitute) – 6

Did ok but not much more.

Olivier Giroud: Scores with scorpion kick

Crystal Palace

Wayne Hennessey – 7

Produced a couple of big saves that could have been turning points on another day.

Martin Kelly – 4

Struggled to cope with Arsenal’s threats in wide areas.

Scott Dann – 6

Did ok, but Arsenal’s attacks were generally concentrated down the flanks.

James Tomkins – 6

Same as Dann, really. Did ok but wasn’t under the same kind of pressure as full backs.

Joel Ward – 4

Should have prevented Iwobi’s goal and poor throughout in general.

Jason Puncheon – 5

Never really got into the game in an attacking sense.

Mathieu Flamini – 5

Could he have cut out the cross for Giroud’s opener? Maybe, but it wasn’t his best day against his former club.

Andros Townsend – 6

Had an excellent ten minute spell at 2-0 down but too often forced too far back to influence the game.

Yohan Cabaye – 6

The best of Palace’s midfield three but appeared demoralised by the amount of chasing the Gunners demanded of him.

Wilfried Zaha – 5

Similar to Townsend on the other flank, but without the good ten minute spell.

Christian Benteke – 5

A threat but far too wasteful. He had the opportunities to really influence the game and completely fluffed them.

Jordon Mutch (substitute) – 5

Barely even noticeable.

