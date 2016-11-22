Player ratings: Lloris stars but Dier dire as Spurs crash out
Spurs were dumped out of the Champions League in pretty dismal style in Monaco, and Michael Graham believes one man deserved better.
Hugo Lloris – 9
Frankly, did not deserve to be on the losing team. Saved a penalty and produced far more heroics on top.
Kieran Trippier – 6
Delivery into the box was generally very good and one of the steadier performers for Spurs, despite being up against the brilliant, on the night, Benjamin Mendy.
Danny Rose – 6
Some way short of his dynamic best on a night when little went right for Tottenham.
Eric Dier – 3
In a word – atrocious. Gave away the sloppiest of penalties and was generally statuesque throughout. He’s set far higher standards for himself than this.
Kevin Wimmer – 4
Not as poor as Dier by any stretch of the imagination, but only just and still not good enough.
Victor Wanyama – 6
He did ok, nothing more, nothing less.
Mousa Dembele – 6
Not at his best, but it was also a surprise when he was withdrawn on the hour given his greater attacking impetus.
Dele Alli – 7
Slipped a couple of seriously good passes through for Heung-min Son in the first half that deserved a much better outcome than they got. Also won the penalty, so a relatively decent night for Alli among poor company.
Harry Winks – 5
Seemed a little out of his depth on occasion but will be a better player for the experience.
Heung-min Son – 4
Just nowhere near the level required. Missed a huge chance early on and never really recovered.
Harry Kane – 6
Got his goal but will also probably be disappointed with a couple of other half-chances that came his way.
Vincent Janssen (substitute) – 5
Struggled to get into the game and never looked much of a threat.
Christian Eriksen (substitute) – 6
Always involved from the moment he entered the action, although still visibly struggling for his best form.
Moussa Sissoko (substitute) – 5
Carried the ball well and produced a couple of promising moments.