Player ratings: Moses impresses but Wimmer’s woes continue
Chelsea rallied to beat Tottenham 2-1 at Stamford Bridge, with Victor Moses impressing, but Kevin Wimmer’s woes continued for the visitors.
Chelsea
Thibaut Courtois – 6
Could do nothing about Christian Eriksen’s strike. Otherwise rarely tested.
Cesar Azpilicueta – 7
Made an important block on Harry Kane late on. Typically composed.
David Luiz – 6
Pulled out of position for Eriksen’s opener but looks a smarter player under Antonio Conte.
Gary Cahill – 7
Forming a strong partnership with Luiz and has cut out last season’s errors. Solid again.
Victor Moses – 8
The winger/wing-back’s revival continues. His finish at the back post earned Chelsea a valuable three points.
Marcos Alonso – 7
Offered his team an excellent outlet down the left and handled Dele Alli well.
N’Golo Kante – 7
Quiet in the first half but much better in the second.
Nemanja Matic – 6
Allowed Eriksen and Alli too much space early on but tightened up after half-time.
Diego Costa – 7
Provided the cross for Moses to put Chelsea ahead and noticeably avoided confrontation.
Eden Hazard – 6
Not at his blistering best but a threat nonetheless. Taken off in the second half.
Pedro – 8
Showing finally why Chelsea bought him. Changed the game with a brilliant bending shot to make it 1-1.
Willian (substitute) – 7
Missed a chance put the game to bed late on but added much-needed energy.
Branislav Ivanovic (substitute) – 6
Added strength and experience to his side’s rearguard late on.
Oscar (substitute) – 6
Worked hard to defend Chelsea’s lead.
Tottenham
Hugo Lloris – 5
Occasionally careless in possession but blameless for either of Chelsea’s goals.
Kyle Walker – 6
Tireless running going forward although both goals came down his flank. 6
EricDier – 7
Recovered from a difficult game in midweek. Looked more comfortable alongside Vertonghen.
Jan Vertonghen – 6
Could perhaps have done more on the line to block Moses’ finish. Marshalled Costa well.
Kevin Wimmer – 5
Left Moses unmarked for Chelsea’s second. It proved a costly mistake.
Victor Wanyama – 7
Strong in the tackle and composed in possession. Impressive again.
Mousa Dembele – 6
A dominant force in midfield but crucially gave the ball away in the build-up to Moses’ winner.
Dele Alli – 6
Looks happier with Kane back in the side but faded and was taken off.
Christian Eriksen – 7
Superb left-foot half volley opened the scoring but influence dwindled.
Son Hueng-min – 5
Lacking confidence and was substituted when Tottenham needed a goal.
Harry Kane – 6
Back to his busy best but struggled for chances.
Harry Winks (substitute) – 6
Tidy and certainly not over-awed by the occasion.
Georges-Kevin Nkoudou (substitute) – 7
Made a difference with his pace, just lacked incision with his final ball.
Vincent Janssen (substitute) – 5
Struggled to make an impact.