Player ratings: Moses impresses but Wimmer’s woes continue

Victor Moses: Impressing for Chelsea once again

Chelsea rallied to beat Tottenham 2-1 at Stamford Bridge, with Victor Moses impressing, but Kevin Wimmer’s woes continued for the visitors.

Chelsea

Thibaut Courtois – 6

Could do nothing about Christian Eriksen’s strike. Otherwise rarely tested.

Cesar Azpilicueta – 7

Made an important block on Harry Kane late on. Typically composed.

David Luiz – 6

Pulled out of position for Eriksen’s opener but looks a smarter player under Antonio Conte.

Gary Cahill – 7

Forming a strong partnership with Luiz and has cut out last season’s errors. Solid again.

Victor Moses – 8

The winger/wing-back’s revival continues. His finish at the back post earned Chelsea a valuable three points.

Marcos Alonso – 7

Offered his team an excellent outlet down the left and handled Dele Alli well.

N’Golo Kante – 7

Quiet in the first half but much better in the second.

Nemanja Matic – 6

Allowed Eriksen and Alli too much space early on but tightened up after half-time.

Diego Costa – 7

Provided the cross for Moses to put Chelsea ahead and noticeably avoided confrontation.

Eden Hazard – 6

Not at his blistering best but a threat nonetheless. Taken off in the second half.

Pedro – 8

Showing finally why Chelsea bought him. Changed the game with a brilliant bending shot to make it 1-1.

Willian (substitute) – 7

Missed a chance put the game to bed late on but added much-needed energy.

Branislav Ivanovic (substitute) – 6

Added strength and experience to his side’s rearguard late on.

Oscar (substitute) – 6

Worked hard to defend Chelsea’s lead.

Tottenham

Hugo Lloris – 5

Occasionally careless in possession but blameless for either of Chelsea’s goals.

Kyle Walker – 6

Tireless running going forward although both goals came down his flank. 6

EricDier – 7

Recovered from a difficult game in midweek. Looked more comfortable alongside Vertonghen.

Jan Vertonghen – 6

Could perhaps have done more on the line to block Moses’ finish. Marshalled Costa well.

Kevin Wimmer – 5

Left Moses unmarked for Chelsea’s second. It proved a costly mistake.

Victor Wanyama – 7

Strong in the tackle and composed in possession. Impressive again.

Mousa Dembele – 6

A dominant force in midfield but crucially gave the ball away in the build-up to Moses’ winner.

Dele Alli – 6

Looks happier with Kane back in the side but faded and was taken off.

Christian Eriksen – 7

Superb left-foot half volley opened the scoring but influence dwindled.

Son Hueng-min – 5

Lacking confidence and was substituted when Tottenham needed a goal.

Harry Kane – 6

Back to his busy best but struggled for chances.

Harry Winks (substitute) – 6

Tidy and certainly not over-awed by the occasion.

Georges-Kevin Nkoudou (substitute) – 7

Made a difference with his pace, just lacked incision with his final ball.

Vincent Janssen (substitute) – 5

Struggled to make an impact.