Real Madrid central defender Raul Asencio has told his agent his plan about the future, with a report revealing that Arsenal are interested in the youngster, as Los Blancos’ stance regarding the breakout star also comes to light.

Asencio has been a revelation for Madrid this season, with the defender getting more playing time in recent months than he would have anticipated at the start of the campaign. With injuries to Eder Militaro, David Alaba and Antonio Rudiger at various stages of the season, Los Blancos head coach Carlo Ancelotti has been forced to turn to the 22-year-old, who has responded with terrific performances since his debut in LaLiga in November 2024.

The centre-back has made 13 appearances in LaLiga and has played seven matches in the Champions League this season. Asensio has given two assists in those games.

According to DefensaCentral, Arsenal are among the clubs showing interest in Asencio.

Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain are also claimed to be after the defender, who, according to Ancelotti in February, has been “a surprise to everyone” this season, including the Madrid boss.

Inter Milan and Bayer Leverkusen, too, would like to have Asencio in their respective squads, but the Spanish youngster has made a decision on his future.

DefensaCental has reported that despite interest from the likes of Arsenal and PSG, Asencio wants to stay at Madrid for the long term.

The report has revealed that the defender contacted his agents after learning of widespread interest and told them: “I want to play my entire career at Real Madrid”.

Although Asencio would love to earn a big salary, his priority at the moment is to grow as a footballer and have a good career.

The youngster will not ask Ancelotti to be a regular starter, but he would want an important role in the team.

Asencio has a release clause of €50million (£42m, $54.3m) and is under contract at Madrid until the summer of 2026.

Real Madrid stance on Raul Asencio future

Not only would Arsenal struggle to convince Asencio to leave the Santiago Bernabeu for the Emirates Stadium in the summer transfer window, but the Premier League club would also find it tough to negotiate with Madrid.

According to DefensaCentral, Madrid plan to renew Asencio’s contract at the end of the season. One suspects that would include increasing the release clause to a much higher amount than it is now.

The defending Spanish and European champions view Asencio as a centre-back with a bright future who could become one of the best in the world in his position.

The youngster’s relationship with Madrid is reported to be “fantastic”, and he is only thinking about having a long career at the Bernabeu.

Latest Real Madrid news:

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent Rudy Galetti has reported that Real Madrid are facing stiff competition from Liverpool for Milos Kerkez.

Madrid are interested in a deal for Kerkez, but the Bournemouth left-back is only their second-choice left-back target after AC Milan star Theo Hernandez.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that the Hungary international left-back is the number one target for Liverpool in that position.

Manchester City have reportedly taken a shine to Eduardo Camavinga and are ready to make a bid for him this summer.

The defending Premier League champions’ manager Pep Guardiola is personally keen to work with the France international midfielder at the Etihad Stadium.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are claimed to be determined to sign goalkeeper Andriy Lunin from Madrid in the summer transfer window.

