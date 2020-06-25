Raul Jimenez has told his Wolves teammates they can bring Champions League football to Molineux.

The striker’s 24th goal of the season gave Nuno Espirito Santo’s side a 1-0 win over Bournemouth on Wednesday to keep the pressure on fourth-placed Chelsea.

Wolves are sixth, level on points with Manchester United and just two points adrift of Chelsea with seven games left.

Fifth place would clinch a Champions League spot if Manchester City’s appeal against a two-year European ban for breaching Financial Far Play rules fails.

As such, Jimenez knows Wolves are close to making a huge breakthrough.

“We have to dream big and keep going like this,” he said, with Wolves also chasing Europa League glory.

“It feels amazing. It’s a feeling of that we are working very hard the last couple of weeks before we start again.

“It’s great on the pitch and I think if we are like this, as a pack, then we can achieve anything.

“We now have two days to rest, but we know that after the Aston Villa game (on Saturday), we have a week to rest, to train and to get back again.

“We want nine points from nine this week. So we’re looking to go there (Villa Park) with all that we have to win that game. That’s all that we have to think about.”

Jimenez on Traore partnership

Jimenez linked up with Adama Traore to head in the winner, the 10th time they have combined to score this season.

That number is the most in the Premier League and Jimenez is relishing their partnership.

“It’s amazing. Sometimes it works very well with some of your team-mates. All of us together want to keep going like this. It doesn’t matter who scores, who assists. We want to keep going like this,” he told the club’s official site.

“All of us are waiting for that opportunity, so I’m happy to be scoring, to be the goalscorer, and very happy for Adama.”