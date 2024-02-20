Ravel Morrison is searching for his next club after DC United

Sheffield Wednesday, Bolton Wanderers and Peterborough United are exploring moves for former Manchester United prodigy Ravel Morrison, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

Morrison is a free agent after leaving Major League Soccer side DC United at the start of this year. The 31-year-old is keen to fix himself with a new club as he wants to get back to playing football on a regular basis and a number of clubs are weighing up moves for the Jamaica international.

Championship strugglers Sheffield Wednesday are keen to bolster their attacking options to boost their survival fight and have been alerted to Morrison’s free agent availability.

League One promotion hopefuls Bolton and Peterborough are also looking at the free agent pool to try and strengthen their squads for their promotion pushes in the final weeks of the season.

Morrison, who came through the ranks at Manchester United, was highly regarded at Old Trafford with Sir Alex Ferguson rating the attacking midfielder as the most talented youngster he had worked with during his time at the club.

Morrison also had spells at a host of clubs, including West Ham, Sheffield United and Derby County before joining DC United in the summer of 2022.

In total, Morrison has played for clubs in a total of six different countries, but the Mancunian could soon have the opportunity to return to the one he was born in.

IN DEPTH – Five English players who made shock transfer moves abroad: Morrison, Abraham, Bellingham…

He could either be back in the Championship after previously representing six different clubs in the second tier, totalling 94 appearances between them (in contrast to his 18 Premier League appearances), or signing on in League One for the first time in his career.

A move to Sheffield Wednesday would be interesting given his past with their cross-city rivals Sheffield United, who he played just four times for during the 2019-20 season.

Indeed, of the 13 clubs he has ever played for, less than half have given him 10 appearances or more.

But in fairness, the club that has used him the most was the one he last represented in England: Derby. Morrison is now hoping to embark on a new challenge back in the EFL.

READ MORE: Leeds ‘very happy to sell’ former PL flop to Sheffield Wednesday as insider explains Farke deadline day decision