Arsenal icon urges Edu to sign £40m midfielder who’s ‘got everything’

Former Arsenal star Ray Parlour has urged his old club to get a deal done for Brighton’s “top-class” midfielder Yves Bissouma in the new year.

The Gunners, along with Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham, were linked with a move for the Seagulls star throughout the summer. Brighton, however, were demanding £40million for their star man, which ended up putting suitors off.

The 25-year-old has started the new campaign in a similar fashion to how he ended last season, in dominant form. Indeed, Graham Potter’s men are currently fourth in the Premier League table after winning four of their opening five games.

Parlour believes that Bissouma is the complete midfielder and stated that the Mali international is “the one player” he would like Arsenal to sign.

“I’ve said for a long time that Bissouma is a top-class player,” Parlour told talkSPORT. “I would love to see him at Arsenal, I said that in the transfer window: the one player I would like to see is Bissouma.

“I think he’s got everything. He’s efficient on the ball, he can put his foot in as well, he can pass.

“He probably could score a few more goals I should imagine, but he’s not in the position to score goals. He’s the one that is going to keep everything ticking.”

Liverpool were said to have launched a formal offer for the former Lille man in August. However, Brighton were under no pressure to sell after offloading Ben White to Arsenal for £50m.

There were then strong rumours that Spurs had launched a last-ditch bid on Deadline Day, but nothing came of it.

Parlour added: “I’m sure Brighton had to sell one of their players and it was Ben White in the end for £50million.

“But I think he’s going to be a top star, Bissouma. He’s only 24 as well so he’s got lots of time in front of him.”

Bissouma hints at Brighton exit

Bissouma still has two years remaining on his contract at The Amex, having signed for £15million in 2018.

The player recently hinted that a move could be on the cards, with his dream to play Champions League football.

“I didn’t go this summer, maybe its because it’s not my time to go,” Bissouma told Brighton’s official website. “When my time will come, it’s my time, but I’m happy in Brighton, I’m enjoying playing football.

“My dream is like every player, I want to play in the Champions League, I want to be champions. I want to compare myself on the top level, not just with other players.”

Unfortunately, that is not something that the Gunners cannot offer this term. Trying to qualify this season also looks incredibly tough, with the two Manchester clubs, Liverpool and Chelsea all looking strong favourites for the top-four spots.

