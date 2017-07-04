RB Leipzig chief ‘bored of speculation over talented duo

RB Leipzig chief executive officer Oliver Mintzlaff remains adamant his side remain “immune” to accepting offers for Naby Keita and Emil Forsberg.

The Bundesliga club, who finished second during their maiden campaign in the top flight, have seen the likes of Milan and Arsenal heavily linked with Forsberg, while Liverpool have been actively chasing £70million-rated midfielder Naby Keita.

However, Mintzlaff has told Sportbuzzer that the Bundesliga runners-up will turn down offers for ther star players and called speculation over the pair’s future “boring.”

Asked whether Leipzig were “immune” to offers for Keita and Forsberg, Mintzlaff said: “Yes. And that topic is boring.”

He said the 2017-18 season would be a successful one “when it’s free from worry” and added: “It’s only our second Bundesliga season, our squad’s still the youngest and most likely also the most inexperienced.

“Sure, it would be great to start where we left off. It’s an advantage that there’s no upheaval.”

Mintzlaff’s quotes completely contrast the report in Bild on Tuesday morning, which stated the Bundesliga club were reluctantly prepared to accept that Keita wants to move on and will sell to Liverpool if they meet their £70million.