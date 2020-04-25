RB Leipzig sporting director Markus Krosche is adamant there have been no new developments regarding Timo Werner’s reported move to Liverpool and is insistent the striker remains in a strong position to stay with the Bundesliga side.

The German striker has been heavily linked with a transfer to the Premier League leaders in recent months after another prolific season for Leipzig saw Jurgen Klopp make him his number one target ahead of next year.

On Thursday, it was reported that Werner had told the Merseyside club he was ready to sign for them when the transfer window opens, as long as they trigger his £52million release clause before it expires on 15 June and guarantee him that he will be given playing time.

But a story on Goal says that Krosche has denied that the deal has moved any further along, telling reporters that neither Liverpool or the player have been in contact over a deal.

“There have been no enquiries, and Timo didn’t contact us either,” he said.

“These rumours have been around for weeks. As of now, there is nothing new.”

Krosche comments reiterate those of Leipzig’s head of football Oliver Mintzlaff, who insisted earlier this week that the Bundesliga outfit have not received a request from Liverpool, or any other club, to meet with the forward.

“Neither Jurgen Klopp nor Karl-Heinz Rummenigge contacted me,” Mintzlaff said.

“We are happy that we were able to extend the contract with him until 2023. He played a really strong first half of the season and was not the only reason why we won the autumn championship because of his 18 goals.

“We also believe that we are still a very good stage for Timo Werner on which he can develop as a German international.”

Despite his view that Leipzig is a big enough club for the 24-year-old to continue to improve, Werner seems highly likely to depart and Liverpool have been given a 65% chance of winning the race for his signature.

Werner has also been quoted discussing a move to the Reds recently, describing them as “the best team at the moment in the world” and also admitting that he is “very proud” to be linked with the six time European champions.

That would seem to suggest that Werner is hopeful of sealing a switch to Anfield for the 2020/21 campaign, but finalising a deal has been made more difficult due to financial impact of the current suspension of the sport.

That could give other clubs an opportunity to steal Werner from under Liverpool’s noses, with the likes of Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Barcelona, Chelsea and Inter Milan also monitoring his situation.

