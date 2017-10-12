RB Leipzig chief makes Kylian Mbappe signing revelation

RB Leipzig were close to signing PSG’s on-loan wonderkid Kylian Mbappe two years ago, according to the club’s sporting director Ralf Rangnick.
The 18 year-old’s transfer saga dominated the back pages across Europe throughout the summer, with Real Madrid, Arsenal, Barcelona, Manchester City, Liverpool and Manchester United all reportedly keen to sign the French teenager at one stage. In the end, the forward decided to leave Monaco but remain in Ligue 1 with PSG.
Speakling to Bild, however, Rangnick said that he had a conversation with Mbappe’s father that almost altered the player’s career, though his inability to honour a promise was the deciding factor.
“The problem was back then we just separated from our coach Alexander Zorniger. It was shortly after the winter break 2015, so at that moment we didn’t know who our next manager would be and how everything would continue.
“Kylian’s father said to me that if I could say for sure that I would become the new manager, he would entrust his son to me immediately. But in February [2015] I could not give him that promise.”
Mbappe has since emerged as French football’s outstanding young talent, firing Monaco to the semi-finals of the Champions League, before joining PSG on an initial loan deal that will become a permanent £170million deal next summer.
