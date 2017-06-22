Leipzig show fresh resistance to keep Liverpool, Arsenal targets

Liverpool and Arsenal’s efforts to sign Naby Keita and Emil Forsberg this summer has seen the duo given a fresh warning by RB Leipzig.

The Reds are reportedly gearing up to spend £45million on Guinea midfielder Keita as one of Jurgen Klopp three reported record buys this summer.

Arsenal, meanwhile, are also keen on Sweden playmaker Forsberg, who has also been linked with both Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund this summer.

But RB Leipzig, who qualified for the Champions League after finishing as runners-up on their maiden season in the Bundesliga, have been determined in their efforts to keep the duo.

And now the club’s CEO Oliver Mintzlaff has issued a fresh warning, insisting neither player will be departing this summer.

“It would be negligent to sell one of our key players now,” he told Bild.

“Emil and Naby are extremely talented and developing players. We are glad that we are able to keep up with their development as a club.

“And now we can prove ourselves in the Champions League in the coming season.”

Mintzlaff also confirmed there has been no offer for either as yet, two weeks after sporting director Ralf Rangnick told suitors not to bother wasting time by bidding for the duo.

“There are no concrete offers,” he added.

“But let’s admit: Of course they have aroused great interest through their performance. This is normal. But we do not deal with that.”