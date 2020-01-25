Red Bull Leipzig have beaten several high-profile rivals to the signing of Spanish winger Dani Olmo from Dinamo Zagreb.

The 21-year-old Spain international was linked with moves to Barcelona and AC Milan, while Premier League interest came from Chelsea, Tottenham, Manchester United, Manchester City and Wolves.

However, it is Bundesliga title chasers Leipzig who have pulled off the impressive coup, the Spain winger – who has aspirations of representing his country at Euro 2020 – signing a four-and-a-half-year deal to the summer of 2024.

La Masia product Olmo is thought to have cost Leipzig €35million.

Leipzig sporting director Markus Krösche is convinced his side have added a special player to their ranks, telling the club’s official website: “We are very pleased that despite many offers from other renowned clubs, we were able to convince Dani Olmo that we’re the right club for him to take the best possible next step,” he explained.

“He’s a fantastic player who’s technically very dangerous and has outstanding qualities in possession of the ball. He will give us more options in attacking areas and at 21 is far from the end of his development.”

Olmo will wear the No 25 shirt for Leipzig and explaining the move, the winger said: “RB Leipzig are a young, attractive club that really convinced me with their philosophy to develop and put their trust in young talents. I hope to bring my own strengths to the table to help the club continue their successful journey.”

Leipzig, meanwhile, could claw back some of that outlay with one of their strikers, Jean-Kevin Augustin, heavily tipped to make a move to Championship promotion hopefuls Leeds United.