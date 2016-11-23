Readers back Gerrard as a manager – but Lampard isn’t fancied

Steven Gerrard has been backed to have a successful career as a manager – but our readers are less than complimentary about Frank Lampard’s prospects.

When asked ‘Which of the pair would make the more successful manager?’ the 1645 who voted had an overwhelming favourite.

65% think Steven Gerrard would be a success

21% thought neither would be a success

14% tipped Frank Lampard to be a success.

Gerrard is back in the UK and looking for a route back into the game after his contract with LA Galaxy came to an end.

His former Liverpool coach Brendan Rodgers recently ruled out a reunion with the player at Celtic.

But a return to Anfield could now be on the cards with Jurgen Klopp always saying he would welcome Gerrard back. It is understood that the club are ready to hold informal talks about their star player returning.

The Daily Mirror claims these talks are likely to be put on hold until after the busy festive period, in the meantime which, Gerrard could also take a coaching role in Gareth Southgate’s new England regime.

Southgate was interviewed for the permanent role of England manager recently and the FA are expected to confirm his appointment imminently.

And one of his first appointments could be handed a coaching role to Gerrard, who remains very much admired by both Southgate and officials at the FA.

Either way, Gerrard doesn’t look to be short of job offers and it’s expected a return to the game will be announced in the coming weeks.

Lampard, meanwhile, has also been linked with the MK Dons hotseat, while a role at his former club, Chelsea, has also been mooted.