Reading hero Kermorgant hails boss Stam after Royals book Wembley spot

Reading striker Yann Kermorgant saluted the turnaround in the club’s fortunes under Jaap Stam as the side look ahead to the Championship play-off final.

Former Manchester United defender Stam was a surprise choice as new Royals boss last summer in his first senior management role.

But the Dutchman guided a team which struggled in the Sky Bet Championship last season to a third-place finish.

And Reading are now one match away from a return to the Premier League after Kermorgant’s penalty secured a 1-0 win, and 2-1 aggregate success, in their play-off semi-final against Fulham.

“The lads were magnificent, we dug in deep and we’re thrilled to be in the final,” said French striker Kermorgant.

“When you look at where we’ve come from it’s an unbelievable achievement.

“Last season was very difficult but we’ve had lots of changes; a new manager, new players, a different style of play. Almost everything at the club is new.”

That now includes new owners as, amidst the euphoria of their victory, Reading announced the completion of the takeover of the club by Chinese investors Dai Yongge and Dai Xiu Li.

The Dais – brother and sister – now hold a 75 per cent stake with the remaining quarter retained by the Thai consortium led by Lady Sasima Srivikorn.

The EFL on Wednesday announced it had no objections to the change of ownership, but stressed it would continue to monitor the financial aspect of the deal.

“The EFL can confirm that they have no objections to the change of control application made by Reading Football Club,” a statement read.

“Following a full review of the transaction, the EFL has insisted upon – and the club/new owners have agreed to – a number of additional reporting requirements including enhanced financial monitoring, so as to ensure that their performance is consistent with the application we have considered.

“We would like to wish the new majority shareholders Mr Yongge Dai and Miss Xui Li Dai the very best of luck in their future endeavours with the club.”

Chief executive Nigel Howe is confident the new owners can help move the clubs forwards, on and off the pitch.

“Dai Yongge and Dai Xiu Li are investing in a club with undoubted potential – investment which will benefit not only the first-team squad, but which will also help to improve the club’s training facilities, continue to support its category-one academy programme and actively assist in delivering plans to develop the Royal Elm Park proposal,” Howe said.