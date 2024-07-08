‘Ready to go’ – Star England have been crying out for reveals he’s raring for Euros start in huge boost

Luke Shaw has revealed he is fit and ready to play for England in the Euro semi-final

Luke Shaw has revealed he’s “ready to go” in terms of starting the Euro 2024 semi-final, after missing every game in the campaign prior to the quarter-final win over Switzerland.

England had not risked Shaw before the quarter-finals, as he’d not played a game since February. Indeed, injuries meant he played only 12 Premier League games for Manchester United last season.

Having scored the opener in the last Euros final, it’s clear how important an asset he could have been for England so far in this tournament.

But rather than risk Shaw aggravating an injury, Gareth Southgate has opted to play right-footed Kieran Trippier on the left side of the defence in every game so far, with little impact on the front foot.

But when the Three Lions went 1-0 down to Switzerland in the quarter-final, Shaw was one of a raft of changes made by the manager to turn things around.

He was introduced in the 78th minute, alongside Eberechi Eze and Cole Palmer, and looked positive.

Shaw made some good runs, and did not look rusty considering the length of time he has been sidelined.

The Red Devils man played 42 minutes, as England managed to equalise in normal time, and take the game to penalties, where they came out on top.

DON’T MISS: Next England manager: Gary Lineker tips BBC pundit colleague to become Gareth Southgate heir

Shaw confirms he’s ready to start

Now, in what’s seemed a much-needed boost given England’s struggles to be incisive down the left with Trippier playing out of position, Shaw has confirmed he’s ready to play a full role in the semi-final against the Netherlands.

“Yeah, of course. I think I am [fully fit]. But obviously that’s solely down to Gareth’s decision on what he does, but how I feel, I feel fit and ready to go,” he said in a press conference.

“The last four months have been really tough. I think obviously, at the start I was expected to come back a lot sooner but, you know, I went through quite a few setbacks, to be honest. But I’m here now and it was really nice to get on the other night.

“I’ve been itching to get some minutes. It’s been a long while but really pleased that I was able to get on the pitch and get some minutes, and of course, now hopefully get some more in the next game.”

Shaw feared missing Euros

Having returned to fitness once of late, only to be sidelined again, Shaw admits he feared the Euros may be out of reach.

“I worked so hard to get to that place where I was at and then for something like that to happen, I was of course worried,” Shaw said.

“But I had a scan and it wasn’t too bad so it was only a minor one. I knew there was still an opportunity to come back and play later on in the tournament. It was just in training. I actually overstretched to be honest. It was only minor and I’m here now.”

England fans will have confidence that Shaw can be the missing link, adding the spark that the side has been missing so far in the campaign, given the Three Lions have only scored five goals in their five games so far.

READ MORE: Carragher claims France, Spain ‘will want to play England’ in Euro 2024 final as FIVE Southgate questions linger