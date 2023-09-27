‘Ready to leave’ – Fabrizio Romano confirms Tottenham player wants out as Man Utd links are revealed

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is ready to leave Tottenham and was wanted by Man Utd in the summer

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed one of the worst kept secrets in football in that Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is pushing strongly to leave Tottenham in 2024, though hopes of a move to surpise suitors Manchester United appears to have faded.

The Dane was a hugely-important player for Spurs last season in what ultimately proved a thoroughly-disappointing campaign and one of ultimate frustration. With Tottenham slipping down the table to finish eighth and out of the European places, Hojbjerg was one of the few rays of light in an otherwise bleak campaign.

However, with a new manager comes new ideas and Hojbjerg has seemingly found himself surplus to requirements with new boss Ange Postecoglou prefering a central midfield axis of Yves Bissouma and Pape Matar Sarr. Indeed, the duo have been in excellent form so far, with the Aussie’s new-look line-up currently sat fourth having won four and drawn two of their six games to date.

That leaves Hojbjerg kicking his heels on the sidelines, the Dane having only featured five times off the bench in the Premier League so far and clocking up just 80 minutes of action.

A potential summer move to Atletico Madrid was well documented, though the LaLiga giants were ultimately unable to agree a deal with Spurs holding out for a fee in the region of £25m.

However, the player remains determined to leave after failing to convince Postecoglou he is worthy of a regular start. To that end, he’s been linked with a dreamy escape route to one of Italian football’s biggest clubs.

Either way, with the player parting company with his agent this week, it is clear that Hojbjerg is determined to push through a move elsewhere.

Fabrizio Romano confirms Hojbjerg exit plan and Man Utd interest

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano provided an update on the Tottenham midfielder and revealed all about Manchester United’s interest in him over the summer.

“Important to mention something on Pierre Hojbjerg. Tottenham midfielder, he was on the list of Atletico Madrid during the summer, they tried on deadline day but it was almost impossible to agree a deal with Tottenham for Hojbjerg on deadline day.

“And also important to mention that he was on the list of Manchester United, it was a three-man list in midfield with [Sofyan] Amrabat the priority, Youssoufa Fofana and Pierre Hojbjerg also included in the list.

“But in the end Manchester United were able to sign the player that they wanted, Sofyan Amrabat.

“But for Hojbjerg the contract with his agent has ended and so he’s looking for the opportunities, new options and the January transfer window could be interesting for Hojbjerg because he wants to try a new chapter in 2024.

“It could be January, it could be summer but for sure, Hojbjerg is looking for a new opportunity.”

It would come as no surprise were Hojbjerg to leave in the winter window if the right opportunity comes along. At his age, he needs to be playing regular first-team football and will be a huge asset for whichever club happens to land on his services.

Thankfully for Spurs, that appears certain to be a club overseas, with Man Utd unlikely to launch a fresh bid.

Hojbjerg arrived at Spurs in a £15m move from Southampton in summer 2020. The former Bayern Munich man has appeared on 148 occasions for Spurs, scoring 10 goals in that time. The 69-times capped Denmark star is contracted at N7 until June 2025.

