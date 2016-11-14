Ready-to-move Schweinsteiger makes hollow final plea to Mourinho

Bastian Schweinsteiger is reported to have privately accepted his time at Manchester United is as good as over, despite publicly making a final plea to impress Jose Mourinho.

The former Bayern Munich midfielder has been frozen out by Mourinho since the Portuguese took charge at Old Trafford and looks set to move to MLS after holding talks recently with Chicago Fire.

But after recently returning to first team training at Carrington, the 32-year-old, who has 18 months left on his Old Trafford contract, insists he is still hopeful he might play for United again.

Schweinsteiger said: “Hopefully I will be given a chance. I look forward to training every day, and being able to train with the team. I don’t know if I will get a chance, but I hope so.

“I still feel fit at 32 and certainly want to play more years at the top level and of course I want to win things.

“We won the FA Cup last year and that was also one of my aims. Of course it would be great to play for United in the Premier League and perhaps win it.

“If I am needed, I will give everything – I am ready.”

However, reports claim the player has privately accepted his time at Old Trafford is drawing to a close after admitting defeat in his efforts to impress Mourinho.

The player, who has also been linked with Everton, Marseille, PSG and Stuttgart, has been urged by several high-profile figures to quit Old Trafford, while Liverpool midfielder Emre Can has hit out at the player’s treatment by Mourinho.