Real Betis ready to swoop for Man Utd midfielder as talks begin

Manchester United midfielder Andreas Pereira is a transfer target for Real Betis after the two clubs opened talks, according to reports.

Pereira spent last season on loan at Valencia and made 27 appearances in all competitions as the club finished fourth in the Spanish top-flight.

The Brazilian has made five Premier League appearances during his time at Old Trafford, forcing him to seek loan spells to gain more first-team experience.

And with Pereira unlikely to be a regular feature next season at United – with boss Jose Mourinho likely to spend more money on his squad – Real Betis are keen to sign him, according to reports in Spain.

“I arrived at Valencia with the aim of helping the club reach the place it belongs and together we have achieved our aim,” Pereira wrote on social media after leaving Valencia at the end of the campaign.

“Today, I returned to Manchester United, but I will carry this emblem and the fans always in my heart. Thanks to everyone.”