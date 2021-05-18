Real Betis striker tops David Moyes wishlist but will cost West Ham €30m

Real Betis striker Borja Iglesias has emerged as West Ham boss David Moyes’ top striker target this summer, with an offer of around €30million likely to be enough to secure the player.

The Hammers have been in the market for a new central attacker ever since they sold record signing Sebastien Haller to Ajax back in January. Upgrading the position is expected to be the club’s main focus, with European football on the horizon if they win their final two Premier League games.

West Ham had been looking at Sevilla forward Youssef En-Nesyri as a potential option. However, that move now looks unlikely, with Iglesias viewed as a more realistic target.

Todofichajes states that Iglesias’ form this season has made several clubs sit up and take notice, particularly the Hammers.

The striker has netted 12 goals, 10 of which have come in LaLiga. Indeed, Iglesias’ stock has been on the rise since he joined Betis from Espanyol for €28m in 2019.

The 28-year-old is currently contracted until 2024, meaning Betis can demand a substantial fee for his services.

The report adds that they want to recoup slightly more than they paid for the player. That means an offer of €30m should do the trick.

New Moyes deal close

Meanwhile, David Moyes has revealed he is “well down the line” in agreeing a new contract as West Ham boss.

The 58-year-old’s current deal is set to expire this summer after he was handed an 18-month contract in December 2019. There is the option to extend Moyes’ stay by another year but the PA news agency understands he is close to signing fresh terms on a longer-term deal.

“We’re pretty well down the line with my contract and I hope that we’ll get something confirmed,” he said.

“It is more likely to be after the end of the season before we do anything. We don’t really want anything to get in the way of what we’re doing just now.”

The Hammers were in a relegation battle at the time of his appointment. However, Moyes kept them up and has enjoyed a fine season at the helm this time around.

While their Champions League qualification hopes are all but over following a run of one win in their last five Premier League games, European football in some guise remains a real possibility for next term.

