Real blow with Ramos set for month on sidelines

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos is facing a spell on the sidelines after spraining knee ligaments while on Spain duty.

The 30-year-old was replaced in the 80th minute of Spain’s World Cup qualifying win over Albania on Sunday after falling awkwardly at a corner.

Ramos underwent tests on Monday and a Real medical statement confirmed the centre-back had been diagnosed “with a grade two sprain of the medial collateral ligament in the left knee”.

Real did not estimate how long Ramos might be out of action for but media reports in Spain suggest he could be missing for at least a month.

If Ramos is sidelined for four weeks then he would miss four La Liga matches and both Champions League group stage encounters against Legia Warsaw.

He would also be a doubt for Spain’s World Cup qualifier against Macedonia on November 12 and friendly with England three days later.