Real boss Zidane sings praises of Man Utd target Bale

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has come out in defence of under-fire forward Gareth Bale.

Speaking at a recent press conference, the French boss praised the ex-Spurs man, labelling him a ‘complete player’.

The Welshman was linked with a move back to the Premier League this summer amid claims Florentino Perez was growing impatient with Bale.

“I think he is a complete player,” Zidane said, before referencing Bale’s strong performance on Sunday.

“With the pace he possesses he can inflict damage on any team when given space – as we saw the other day. But he is also very strong technically and links well with other players in tight areas.

“Our stadium has whistled everyone and I cannot think of anyone who has not faced it, but that is part of a career and can actually have benefits in itself.

“Sometimes it is good to realise when you are not playing well but of course these are not always helpful and can go too far.”