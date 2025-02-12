Chelsea are locked into signing Jadon Sancho despite the Manchester United winger’s form dropping off a cliff, and Fabrizio Romano has revealed the Blues’ true thoughts on the move as well as how much they’ll pay.

Following an encouraging loan spell at Borussia Dortmund in the second half of last season, Chelsea saw fit to move for Jadon Sancho. The winger – signed by Man Utd for a whopping £73m back in 2021 – had no future back at Old Trafford.

Sancho joined Chelsea on a season-long loan that contains a conditional obligation to buy. Numerous outlets have confirmed the clause will be triggered if Chelsea finish 14th or higher in the Premier League this season.

Enzo Maresca’s side have faltered since the turn of the year and are no longer considered title contenders. However, the Blues still sit fourth in the table and it would take a collapse of epic proportions to finish 15th or below.

As such, Sancho is certain to become a Chelsea player outright in the summer and speaking on his YouTube channel, Fabrizio Romano confirmed there is no get-out clause for the Blues.

Furthermore, Romano revealed Chelsea’s true thoughts on being locked into signing Sancho amid a series of poor performances of late.

The trusted reporter also clarified the price Chelsea will pay is between £22m-£25m, with the final figure within that range determined by how high Chelsea finish.

“Sancho has had some criticism in recent weeks,” began Romano. “He’s not performing like the beginning of the season but I can guarantee to you that Chelsea are still very happy with the signing.

“The obligation to buy is not in doubt. It’s just the amount of money that’s going to change based on add-ons which is based on the final position of Chelsea in the Premier League table.

“But he’s going to be a Chelsea player by the end of the season, no doubts, that’s guaranteed. So no chance to return to Manchester United. The obligation to buy will be triggered.

“It’s just about the amount of money, between £22m-£25m, based on the final position of Chelsea in the table.

“Chelsea remain satisfied with the signing but now is obviously not the best moment for the player.

“But in general to invest in a player like Sancho for Chelsea they believe internally was a good idea.”

Who else will leave Man Utd?

Sancho’s exit is assured, while Man Utd also hope to find permanent buyers for fellow wingers Marcus Rashford and Antony.

Aston Villa possess an option to buy worth £40m in Rashford’s loan agreement. There is no such option in Antony’s loan at Real Betis, though the LaLiga side have signalled their intention to re-sign Antony to a permanent deal following a wildly encouraging start from the Brazilian.

Elsewhere, Fabrizio Romano recently confirmed Jonny Evans, Victor Lindelof, Christian Eriksen and Casemiro are all ‘expected to leave’ at season’s end.

The first three on that list will become free agents and none will be offered new deals.

Casemiro is contracted until 2026, meaning United have work to do to find a buyer.

Latest Man Utd news – Paul Scholes on Dorgu, Mainoo and Amorim

In other news, Man Utd legend, Paul Scholes, has admitted his bewilderment at Ruben Amorim’s handling of Patrick Dorgu so far.

Scholes also weighed in on whether Amorim is the right man for Man Utd and disparaged an experiment involving Kobbie Mainoo.

Speaking during a fen debate on The Overlap, Scholes said: “Look, I’m not at the point where I’m thinking it’s the wrong decision [to appoint Amorim] because he’s came into a mess and still feels like a mess, but the rest.

“The league form, the way they’re playing now and you talk about cup competitions. As I said before, a big concern for me is that we’ve been crying out for a left wing-back.

“They buy one [Dorgu] and it tells me his [Amorim] head is a little bit fried and confused at the minute because he plays him at right wing-back and keeps Dalot on the left. What’s going on here?

“There are a few things that are concerning. There’s a lot of stuff he needs to do, we all know that, especially in transfer windows, but I don’t see a core of players.

“I think a new goalkeeper is needed, possibly two centre-backs, two central midfield players, and two centre-forwards.”

Scholes also claimed the experiment of trying Mainoo as a false nine – the position he played in the 2-0 defeat to Crystal Palace – should never see the light of day again.

The United icon added: “They need to really create a spine and then you can add bits to it. I think Mainoo is lost and I talked about Declan Rice being lost before.

“I think Mainoo is lost and they don’t know what to do with him. He’s played in one of the No 10 positions and in the two in midfield.

“You can see that probably doesn’t suit. I don’t think he’s the greatest athlete, although he is a great footballer, and the No 10 role suits, but as a false nine? Never in a million years.

“They need a spine and if they don’t get that right this time, this might sound ridiculous, but the form since this manager has come in, they could be looking at a relegation fight.”