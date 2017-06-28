Real chief has say on Man United and Milan target Rodriguez

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has ruled out the possibility of Manchester United target James Rodriguez leaving the Bernabeu this summer.

Rodriguez was part of the Real Madrid squad that won the La Liga and Champions League double this season but played a bit role, only making 22 league appearances and a further six in the Champions League.

He moved to Madrid in 2014 for a reported £70m, having impressed for Monaco and in the World Cup with Colombia, who lost out to Brazil in the quarter-finals.

But when questioned if the player would be allowed to leave this summer, Perez had a very definite response.

Perez told esRadio: “He is one of the best players in the world, he belongs to Madrid and Madrid players do not leave when they want to or their parents wants them to.

We have to match the interests of the players with ours, but mostly those of Madrid.”

His comments relate to comments made by the player’s father last month, saying that he’d prefer Rodriguez to be a starting player rather than be on the bench at Real Madrid.

Rodriguez signed a six-year deal upon his move to Spain, so is contracted to the club for a further three years.