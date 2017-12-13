Real chief names price for winger amid Man Utd, Man City links

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has named his asking price for a star winger, according to reports from Spain.

Diario Gol claim that Perez has put a €90million (£79.5m) price tag on Gareth Bale’s head amid interest from both Manchester clubs and Spurs.

Bale has been linked with a possible return to the Premier League, however Perez does not want the 28-year-old to go on the cheap.

The Welshman moved to the Bernabeu in summer 2013, costing a then-world record fee of £85million, but has struggled during his time with Los Blancos.

However, the report claims that Perez will let Bale leave the club, but he must recoup a decent chunk of the fee he forked out four years ago.

Diario Gol state that Pep Guardiola has joined the race for the 28-year-old, who has made just one appearance for Real since the end of September.

The report states Bale has agreed to end his time in Madrid by next summer, providing the club receive an acceptable offer.

