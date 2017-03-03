Real eye deal for London’s 2017 Goalkeeper of the Year

Real Madrid have once again set their sights on signing Tottenham’s Hugo Lloris, according to reports in France.

Spurs’ number one has been a target for the Spanish giants before, but it appeared Madrid had preferred both Manchester United’s David De Gea and Chelsea’s Thibaut Courtois.

And while it was thought Real has dropped their interest, French newspaper L’Equipe suggest that Lloris is once again a top target for the La Liga side ahead of the summer transfer window.

Madrid are said to believe that Tottenham’s goalkeeper is the most attainable target out of the three, but the deal is far from certain after Lloris signed a new five-year £100,000-a-week contract extension at Spurs in June last year.

The France international has been a key member of the Tottenham squad in recent years, helping the north London side finish 3rd in the Premier League last year, their highest ever finish.

Both Lloris and his defence conceded a league-low 35 goals last season, which has continued this season too, letting just 18 past them.

The 30-year-old was rewarded for his fine form, being named the Goalkeeper of the Year at the 2017 London Football Awards.

He beat Chelsea stopper Thibaut Courtois to the prestigious award, while Darren Randolph, Jordan Archer and Alex Smithies were also considered for this prize.