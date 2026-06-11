Real Madrid in ‘advanced talks’ to sign Premier League legend – ‘here we go soon’

Real Madrid are about to get one over on BOTH Barcelona and Atletico Madrid by signing a Premier League legend, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Real Madrid aren’t hanging around this summer, with deals for Denzel Dumfries and Ibrahima Konate already finalised. Both players are joining on free transfers, and another big name could follow suit by that same method of arrival.

Both Barcelona and Atletico Madrid had converged on Manchester City icon, Bernardo Silva, who is leaving the Etihad via free agency.

Silva, 31, won six Premier League titles during his stay with Man City, and despite his advancing age, is coming off one of his finest seasons to date.

Both Barca and Atleti contacted Silva and his camp, though the Portuguese had reportedly chosen to shelve a decision on who to sign with next until after his World Cup campaign with Portugal concludes.

But according to the latest from transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, Real Madrid have thundered in and it might not be long before Silva’s future is determined.

Taking to X, he wrote: “Real Madrid sent official proposal to Bernardo Silva, advanced talks to try sign the midfielder.

“Deal underway with Mourinho pushing and Real confident to anticipate Barça & Atlético. He’s a priority for Jose Mourinho.”

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Real Madrid moving for Bernardo Silva after Nico Paz delay

Providing further context on his YouTube channel, the trusted reporter explained: “Real Madrid are in advanced talks to sign Bernardo Silva. Real Madrid in the last 24 hours have entered into serious and strong negotiations to sign Silva.”

Romano then noted part of the reason why Real are ramping this move up is because Nico Paz has politely informed the club he wishes to spend another season at Serie A side Como.

The expectation was Real Madrid would exercise their buy-back option and bring the Argentina international back to the Bernabeu.

However, Romano revealed Paz believes another season of guaranteed starts at Como – where he’ll also get a taste of Champions League football – would serve both he and Real better in the long run. The plan is now for Real to buy Paz back in the summer of 2027.

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With that in mind, Real Madrid are now moving quickly and decisively for Silva, and the presence of super agent, Jorge Mendes, is a “factor” that works in Real’s favour.

Romano stressed Mendes (Silva’s agent) does hold good relations with Barcelona and Atleti as well as Real Madrid, though Mendes is also the agent of returning Real manager Mourinho.

Romano concluded: “I would not be surprised if we have a verbal agreement, a here we go soon, because Real Madrid are coming very strong for Bernardo Silva.”