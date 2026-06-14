Real Madrid have agreed a deal worth €60million (£51.7m) to sign Chelsea defender Marc Cucurella after missing out on top defensive target Josko Gvardiol, TEAMtalk can reveal.

The Spanish giants accelerated their pursuit of the Chelsea star after Manchester City defender Gvardiol made it clear he was prepared to sign a new contract at the Etihad Stadium rather than consider a move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

TEAMtalk understands manager Jose Mourinho had been particularly keen on a move for Gvardiol and viewed the Croatian as an ideal addition to his defensive unit. However, sources indicate Mourinho was equally comfortable pivoting towards Cucurella once it became clear Gvardiol would not be available.

The Real boss is understood to be a huge admirer of Cucurella’s versatility, with the Spain international capable of operating as a traditional left-back, wing-back, left-sided centre-back and even in more advanced roles when required. That flexibility was viewed as a major asset as Real evaluated alternative targets.

Sources have confirmed that Cucurella’s representatives have already agreed terms on a six-year contract with Real Madrid, with the 27-year-old set to complete the move following the conclusion of the World Cup finals.

The deal continues a summer overhaul of Mourinho’s defensive options. TEAMtalk understands Real have already put agreements in place for Liverpool centre-back Ibrahima Konate and Inter Milan wing-back Denzel Dumfries, meaning Cucurella will become the latest addition to what is shaping up to be an almost completely revamped backline.

Those arrivals reflect Mourinho’s determination to refresh and strengthen his defence immediately, with Real’s hierarchy fully backing his plans ahead of the new campaign.

Gvardiol had been among Real’s preferred options as they looked to strengthen the left side of their defence, but once it became apparent the Croatian international would not be available, attention quickly turned towards Cucurella.

While the former Brighton star had long been admired within Real’s recruitment department, Gvardiol’s decision was the trigger that prompted the club to move decisively and secure an agreement.

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Real Madrid beat Atletico

The transfer represents another significant victory for Real Madrid over city rivals Atletico Madrid, who had been pushing hard to land the defender.

TEAMtalk understands Atletico were close to reaching an agreement for Cucurella after being encouraged by the player’s desire to leave Stamford Bridge. Earlier this year, the defender made it clear he was ready for a fresh challenge, while Chelsea also stepped back from talks over a new contract as all parties increasingly agreed that a summer exit was the best solution.

Atletico held extensive discussions with Cucurella’s camp and believed they were well-positioned to complete a deal, only for Real Madrid to enter the race and ultimately win the battle for his signature.

The move is likely to further damage relations between the Madrid rivals.

Real have already caused frustration at Atletico by beating them to Bernardo Silva, while their attempts to prise Julian Alvarez away have also heightened tensions. Cucurella’s decision to choose Real over Diego Simeone’s side is another blow for Atletico and another reminder of Los Blancos’ ability to attract elite talent.

Cucurella is expected to add proven quality and experience to Real’s back line, with club officials convinced his Premier League pedigree, international experience and tactical adaptability make him an ideal fit for Mourinho’s plans.

Chelsea ready to replace Cucurella

For Chelsea, preparations for his departure are already well underway.

TEAMtalk understands the Blues have identified the signing of a new left-back as a priority and are planning to strengthen the position alongside highly-rated youngster Jorrel Hato. A number of options have already been discussed internally as the club prepares for life after Cucurella.

Although the transfer will not be formally completed until after the World Cup finals, all key elements of the deal are now in place.

Barring any last-minute complications, Cucurella is set to become Real Madrid’s latest high-profile acquisition in a move that only materialised after Gvardiol opted to remain at Manchester City.

Combined with the arrivals of Konate and Dumfries, it represents a major statement of intent from Mourinho as he reshapes Real’s defence and leaves Atletico Madrid wondering what might have been.