Real Madrid are set to add a defender to their ranks in January after an agreement on personal terms was struck, while Fabrizio Romano has confirmed a club-to-club deal is “almost done.”

Real Madrid have righted a few wrongs in recent weeks, with the hard-fought victory over Atalanta in the Champions League last Tuesday allaying fears they wouldn’t make it beyond the group phase. Results in LaLiga are still sketchy, though bitter rivals Barcelona tasted defeat in a shock loss to Leganes on Sunday that has ensured Barca, Real and Atletico Madrid are separated by just one point atop the table.

According to multiple sources, Real Madrid are primed to sign a player from Barcelona’s conquerors next month.

Spanish journalist Rodra P led the way, revealing Real Madrid are ‘on the verge’ of signing Leganes B centre-back, Lamini Fati, in January.

The 18-year-old plays for Leganes B and will slot into Real Madrid’s Juvenil A team (Under-19 level) upon arriving.

Adding his take on the situation, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano revealed Los Blancos and Fati have ironed out an agreement on personal terms.

What’s more, a club-to-club agreement between Real Madrid and Leganes worth €100,000 is “almost done.”

Taking to X, Romano wrote: “Real Madrid are set to sign 18-year-old centre back Lamini Fati for €100k fee.

“Deal almost done with Leganes, personal terms also agreed with Fati who’d join the Juvenil A team. Youth team signing with view on first team future progress.”

Why Real Madrid are signing Lamini Fati

By Rob McCarthy

The talented teenager is a left-footed central defender who first caught the eye when he starred during a practice match between Real Madrid Castilla and Leganes B last summer.

He has been described as an “imposing, physically dominant centre-back, strong in duels and very anticipative” who has become an “indispensable player” at his current club.

Around the time he shone against Real’s second team, Fati was reportedly close to joining LaLiga rivals Valencia but ended up staying at Leganes to continue his footballing education.

Real Madrid are on the hunt for fresh talent as their academy has been struggling with injuries and mixed form this season, with Fati touted to be a strong capture for the club.

He is expected to join up with Real’s Juvenil A team, with a view to becoming a future first-teamer.

