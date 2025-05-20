Real Madrid have agreed personal terms with a former Manchester United star and now intend to table a bid after an important final on Sunday.

Real Madrid have wasted no time addressing what they believe to be the biggest issue that hamstrung their season. Xabi Alonso will take the reins from Carlo Ancelotti and the Spaniard will be working with an almost completely new defence next season.

Defensive issues and injuries plagued Los Blancos this term, but in Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dean Huijsen, two of the back four will be changed.

A left-back is also wanted and Real Madrid hope to have the new face in situ and available to feature in the revamped Club World Cup, which kicks off on June 14.

Links to Milos Kerkez have come and gone, with the Hungarian now on course to join Liverpool. Instead, Real Madrid have accelerated their attempts to sign former Man Utd defender, Alvaro Carreras.

United sold Carreras to Benfica in a deal worth an initial €6m last summer. After dazzling in Portugal, the Spaniard now wishes to return to his home country of Spain and will get that chance through Real Madrid.

Taking to X, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano confirmed Real Madrid have agreed personal terms with the 22-year-old. Sky Germany’s Patrick Berger also confirmed an agreement with the player is in place.

Real Madrid now intend to launch their first bid for Carreras after Sunday’s Taca de Portugal final between Benfica and Sporting CP.

The LaLiga giants can take Benfica out of the equation by triggering Carreras’ release clause, believed to be worth around €50m.

However, Berger insisted Real’s plan is to negotiate a lower transfer fee and the fact they’ve already agreed personal terms with the player gives them an edge in negotiations.

Man Utd to benefit from Alvaro Carreras transfer

Man Utd considered re-signing Carreras when searching for a new left-back in January. A buy-back clause worth just £15m is present in the deal, though United opted to sign Patrick Dorgu instead.

Fast forward to the present day and Fabrizio Romano has confirmed United still have no plans to bring Carreras back to Old Trafford.

Many Man Utd fans may be left wondering why their club don’t wish to sign a player Real Madrid want, especially given the reduced sum United can strike a deal for.

But with Dorgu and Luke Shaw in situ and funds tighter than usual in Manchester, the club see no sense in adding another left-back/left wing-back to their ranks when other positions are crying out for improvement.

Nonetheless, Man Utd are still in line to benefit from a Carreras transfer by way of a sell-on clause.

How big of a percentage Man Utd will be due isn’t yet clear, though the presence of the clause has been verified and United will hope Benfica drive a hard bargain in negotiations with Real Madrid.

Latest Man Utd & Real Madrid news – Amorim vs Wilcox / ANOTHER raid on Liverpool

In other news, Ruben Amorim and Jason Wilcox are at odds over which striker Man Utd should sign.

And unfortunately for the manager, it appears the technical director will get his way.

Elsewhere, Real Madrid could complete a total overhaul of their defence by signing a FOURTH defender.

Alexander-Arnold has already been banked and Liverpool teammate, Ibrahima Konate – who only has one year remaining on his contract – is now in Los Blancos’ sights.

And factoring in his dwindling contract, Real Madrid are reportedly ready to test Liverpool’s resolve with a bargain basement bid.