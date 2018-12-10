Real Madrid aim to capitalise on situation of £60m Liverpool, Chelsea target

Real Madrid are reportedly lining up a swap deal in order to beat Chelsea and Liverpool to a Lyon star.

France international Nabil Fekir was on the verge of a £60million move to Anfield, but the Reds reportedly pulled out of a move due to an old knee injury that showed up during the medical.

Fekir had previously commented on why the move collapsed, firing shots at Liverpool for their role in the saga and admitting he has moved on.

French outlet L’Equipe (via Calciomercato) recently suggested that Real Madrid were keen on landing the 25-year-old in the summer as they sought a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo.

Now, Don Balon suggest that Lyon are feeling the pressure of the situation surrounding Fekir due to the fact his contract expires at the end of next season.

The club may feel forced into selling, and as a result Real Madrid could offer Mariano Diaz back to Lyon as part of a bid.

Real have apparently watched Fekir closely since Zinedine Zidane was in charged, and the Frenchman urged the club to move for his countryman, but his injury problems put them off doing so.

Don Balon’s report claims that Bayern Munich are also closely following Fekir’s situation ahead of a possible bid of their own.