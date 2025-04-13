Real Madrid already ‘in talks’ to sign one of Europe’s top defensive talents

Real Madrid have switched their focus to Portugal in their efforts to find new defensive talent in the summer transfer window, with Benfica reportedly open to the sale of a top young star.

The Spanish giants are expected to freshen up a back line that has been badly affected by injury issues this season, while the need to bring in younger talent has also been recognised by Bernabeu chiefs.

David Alaba and Antonio Rudiger, both 32, are likely to be entering the final years of their careers, hence the links to the likes of highly-rated Bournemouth star Dean Huijsen.

But now a fresh report from Spanish outlet Fichajes states that the LaLiga giants have set their sights on signing Benfica’s Antonio Silva.

The 21-year-old centre-back has been one of the standout performers in Liga Portugal this season, emerging as one of European football’s most promising talents in the process.

The reports states that Real view Silva as the kind of defender who can eventually take on a leading role at the heart of their defence and that talks have already opened over an agreement.

Indeed, Benfica are not completely opposed to the idea of letting Silva leave, although they have placed a valuation of around €35million (£30m / $40m) on their player.

In response, Real are said to have put forward a proposal consisting of €26m fixed (£22m / $29m), with an additional €4m in performance-based add-ons.

Real ready to sweeten Silva deal

The report adds that to further boost their chances of landing Silva, Real are also open to including a player on loan to meet Benfica’s expectations – although there is no mention of who that player might be.

But the mere fact that the Spanish giants are taking that approach suggests just how keen they are to get Silva on board for next season, especially given reports that other European clubs are also showing interest.

Indeed, TEAMtalk revealed back in December that both Newcastle, Aston Villa and Juventus were keen on a January swoop for the player.

Silva’s ability to read the game well, remain composed under pressure and build up play from the back makes him ideally suited to a team that tends to dominate possession as Real do.

But from Benfica’s point of view, they will be hoping that several clubs are in the running for the player to drive up his price tag in the process.

