Next Real Madrid manager ‘already signed’ with ruthless Perez to axe Ancelotti

Real Madrid have reportedly already ‘signed’ a replacement for Carlo Ancelotti as pressure continues to mount on the Italian manager.

It’s been a difficult week for Madrid so far, as their shock 2-1 loss to lowly Valencia in La Liga was followed up by a 3-0 thumping at the hands of Arsenal in the Champions League quarter-finals.

They face an uphill task to retain their European title and sit four points behind bitter rivals Barcelona in the league with just eight games remaining.

For some time now, speculation has mounted that Ancelotti’s second stint at Santiago Bernabeu is drawing to a close, and that will only intensify if their results don’t improve.

Now, Spanish journalist Paco Gonzalez claims sources close to Madrid have told him that Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso has been lined up to succeed the 65-year-old.

On Alonso potentially moving to Los Blancos, he said on COPE’s El Partidazo, via Mundo Deportivo: “Before this match (Arsenal), at midday, someone who knows someone said that there was no more question, that Xabi Alonso was signed. I have no idea, right? But there are people who think he’s a sure thing.”

Elsewhere, SPORT has claimed that club president Florentino Perez and Ancelotti will meet for a talk between the Champions League final on May 31 and the Club World Cup two weeks later.

Ancelotti himself, however, doesn’t seem to want to leave his post for a while yet and suggested he has a trump card up his sleeve.

Ancelotti hints at Madrid trump card

Both Ancelotti and Alonso are out of contract at their respective clubs in 2026. And both have not given a great deal away over where their long-term future lies.

But when asked if he got the impression that some were tired of Ancelotti being Madrid’s manager, he hinted Perez is very much behind him.

Earlier this week, he told reporters: “I don’t know! Maybe a lot of people have gotten tired, but I don’t think the most important person has. And that’s what counts.

“He’s [Perez] happy with me; he supports me, he helps me. And that’s what I count on. If a lot of people get tired later, I don’t care. What can change the dynamic is this: that the most important person in this club doesn’t get tired.”

Ancelotti was also bullish over Madrid’s chances of lifting silverware this season, as they try to win the Copa del Rey, La Liga, and Champions League.

He added: “Yes, otherwise I wouldn’t be here. I’d consider going on holiday. We have all the resources to compete and fight for titles until the very end. Winning… you have to try. If it goes well, you win, and if not, we have to think about next season.”

