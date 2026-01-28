Real Madrid ‘communicate’ demands to Alvaro Arbeloa amid Jurgen Klopp ‘desire’ as Chelsea plan ‘the biggest signing of 2026’

Real Madrid have made it clear to Alvaro Arbeloa what he needs to do to stay as Los Blancos manager for the long term amid interest in former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, with a report revealing the outrageous swap deal that Chelsea are planning to take Vinicius Junior to Stamford Bridge.

Arbeloa was appointed the Real Madrid manager earlier this month following the departure of Xabi Alonso. The Spanish and European giants did not mention the length of the contract in their official announcement.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Real Madrid are keen on appointing former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp as their boss.

Real Madrid message to Alvaro Arbeloa

Sources have told us that while Klopp is happy working as the Head of Global Soccer for Red Bull GmbH, the legendary German has ‘always desired’ managing either Madrid or Barcelona.

The Touchline has now brought an update on Arbeloa’s future, revealing on X what Madrid have told the Spaniard about his future as manager at Estadio Bernabeu.

The account with 1.5million followers on X posted at 10:30am on January 28, 2026: “EXCLUSIVE: Real Madrid have set Arbeloa’s contract term as ‘indefinitive’.

“This means that everything will depend on his performance.

“The club has communicated this to the coach himself as well.

“So far, club executives are happy with the bond he has created with the dressing room, and the administration believes that this translates directly to on-field performances.”

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Chelsea want Enzo Fernandez – Vinicius Junior swap

Our transfer insider, Dean Jones, reported on January 18, 2026, that Chelsea are ‘willing to sell Enzo Fernandez at the right price’.

Real Madrid are keen on a 2026 summer deal for the Argentina international midfielder, as the Spanish and European giants want to bring in a player who can control the tempo from the middle of the park.

According to Defensa Central, Chelsea are ‘planning a swap deal’ involving Fernandez and Vinicius Junior.

The Real Madrid-centric news outlet, which is often speculative, has claimed that Chelsea are ‘willing to let’ Fernandez go to Madrid, but Los Blancos ‘must include Vinicius Junior in the deal’.

The report has noted in the headline that it would be ‘the biggest signing of 2026 in Europe’.

Vinicius Junior is under contract at Madrid until the summer of 2027, with talks over a new deal at a standstill.

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported Chelsea’s interest in Vinicius Junior before, but we have been told that Madrid will not sell the Brazil international forward in the middle of the season.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.

Real Madrid want Real Betis defender Natan

Signing a new centre-back in the summer of 2026 is also a priority for Madrid, with Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba out of contract at Estadio Bernabeu at the end of the season.

According to Sports Boom, Madrid have now taken a shine to Real Betis centre-back Natan.

There is interest in the Brazilian defender from Arsenal, Chelsea and Newcastle United as well, with the Premier League clubs having scouted him extensively this season.

The report has claimed that the 24-year-old would love to join Madrid, noting that ‘a move to the Bernabeu would align with Natan’s personal preference, as he is keen to remain in Spain rather than move abroad mid-season’.