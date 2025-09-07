Real Madrid have taken an interest in a midfielder after he rejected the chance to work with Ruben Amorim at Manchester United, according to a report, as the star’s stance on leaving his current club next summer comes to light.

Both Real Madrid and Man Utd were busy in the summer transfer window. As Xabi Alonso aims to steer Madrid to LaLiga and Champions League glory this summer, Amorim is keen on getting Man Utd back into the Premier League top four.

Dean Huijsen, Alvaro Carreras, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Franco Mastantuono were Madrid’s major signings this summer.

As for Man Utd, the Premier League giants secured the signatures of Benjamin Sesko, Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha, Senne Lammens and Diego Leon this summer.

Man Utd were also on the hunt for a new midfielder on the final day of the summer transfer window and made an attempt to sign Angelo Stiller from VfB Stuttgart.

According to CaughtOffSide, Stiller ‘rejected’ Man Utd’s approach, choosing to stay at the German club instead.

The reason why the 24-year-old defensive midfielder, who was described in Breaking The Lines in March 2025 as ‘The Diamond of the Bundesliga’, snubbed a move to Man Utd is that he wants to maintain his place in the Germany team and play for his country at the 2026 World Cup finals.

Real Madrid have now emerged as a threat to Man Utd’s quest to sign the midfielder in future windows, with CaughtOffSide claiming that the Spanish and European giants have ‘shown informal interest’ in him.

Barcelona, Liverpool and Bayern Munich are also said to be tracking Stiller, who has scored five goals and given 18 assists in 85 appearances for Stuttgart so far in his career and is valued at €60million (£52m, $70.3m) by his club.

Real Madrid and Man Utd target Stiller open to Stuttgart exit

While Stiller may have made the decision to stay at VfB Stuttgart for the time being, the midfielder is willing to leave the German club at the end of the season and move to a new and bigger club.

The 24-year-old defender midfielder has revealed that he wants to play abroad and follow in the footsteps of his Germany international team-mate Florian Wirtz.

Wirtz left Bayer Leverkusen for defending Premier League champions Liverpool in the summer transfer window.

Stiller told Bild this week: “I’m currently not thinking about a move.

“Generally speaking, I’m interested in moving abroad at some point; I thought that Florian Wirtz’s decision to go to Liverpool was cool.”

Earlier this month, Stiller responded to comparisons made between him and former Real Madrid and Germany international midfielder Toni Kroos.

The midfielder told Sports Illustrated: “The comparison is obvious, as there are some parallels in our game.

“But Toni was on a completely different level. Besides, I’m a different type of player.

“I don’t have to and don’t want to play exactly like him, but I have other strengths and want to help the team with my style. I’m not a new Toni Kroos, I’m Angelo Stiller.

“I know what I’m capable of. And I have a good sense of when I’m ready for the next step.

“I’m a realist, but I always set clear goals for myself. If you’re always afraid and don’t have confidence in yourself, you won’t develop.”

