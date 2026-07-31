Real Madrid have beaten two Premier League sides to sign Carlos Espi from Levante

Real Madrid have finalised the signing of Carlos Espi from Levante in a deal worth €25m, with Fabrizio Romano explaining how they managed to beat a pair of English clubs to his signature and with truths over links to Leeds United now coming to the fore.

Los Blancos swooped in quickly and efficiently to sign the 6ft 4in striker, who enjoyed a productive season with Levante last time out by scoring 13 times in 27 appearances in all competitions.

Espi’s move came after Real Madrid agreed the sale of striker Gonzalo Garcia to Fulham, who reunites with Alvaro Arbeloa in west London for a fee worth €40m (£34m), with the deal containing €2m in add-ons and a 30% sell-on fee.

Espi arrives on a deal through to 2031, with Real triggering the €25m (£21m) clause in his deal, and beating two Premier League sides to his signature.

The 21-year-old striker had been on Leeds United‘s watchlist, though sources told TEAMtalk that the interest was never that serious and never progressed beyond a watching brief at Elland Road, and despite several strong reports to the contrary that suggested a move to West Yorkshire was imminent.

We were told at the time that the side most strongly linked with his signature were in fact Brighton, who are seeking a replacement for Danny Welbeck, who is poised to join Chelsea.

Now Romano has also confirmed that Premier League new boys Hull were also in the mix for Espi’s signature, though a move to the Premier League was never a question once Real thundered into the race.

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Romano confirms why Espi wanted Real Madrid

Indeed, Romano’s update never mentions Leeds, confirming what sources had told us, and with the transfer guru explaining all the ins and outs around the capture of Espi.

“Real Madrid have hijacked a move that looked destined for the Premier League,” Romano told his YouTube channel.

“Two Premier League clubs, Hull City and Brighton, were ready to pay the release clause for Carlos Espi and were negotiating with the player’s representatives to bring the Levante striker to England.

“Real Madrid have hijacked a move that looked destined for the Premier League,” Romano told his YouTube channel.

“Two Premier League clubs, Hull City and Brighton, were ready to pay the release clause for Carlos Espi and were negotiating with the player’s representatives to bring the Levante striker to England.

“The deal for Gonzalo Garcia is worth €40m, plus €2m in add-ons, with a 30% sell-on clause and matching rights included.

“Jose Mourinho informed Real Madrid in the morning that he still wanted another striker.

“Real Madrid immediately contacted Carlos Espi’s representatives and told them not to sign with either Premier League club because they wanted to enter the race.

“Espi wanted to wait for Real Madrid.

“An agreement with the player was completed in five minutes because there were no issues over the contract.

“After that came the medical, the contract signing and Real Madrid informed Levante late in the evening that they would activate the release clause.

“The hijack is complete, and Carlos Espi is a new Real Madrid player.”

One striker we can confirm Leeds are keen on is Club Brugge’s Nicolo Tresoldi.

However, reports now claim Manchester United are ready to enter the race, with the Belgian side’s stance on his sale now coming to light.

As for Real Madrid, an update has been provided on Manchester United’s interest in Aurelien Tchouameni, with the France star described as their “leading” midfield target.